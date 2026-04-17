Annual Keep Palm Coast Clean Event Collects over 450 lbs. of Waste

The City of Palm Coast’s annual Keep PC Clean event returned this past Saturday, April 11, with dozens of volunteers taking to the streets across the city to lend a hand in a concerted effort to collect trash and debris. While focused areas of concern were noted by the Palm Coast Public Works Department prior to the event, volunteers were able to take part in any location across the city.

While the city has staff that maintain and upkeep roads and medians across the city, the uptick in littering in recent years has created a need for the Keep PC Clean to aid in removing waste, debris and other items that are detrimental to the environment.

“Our goal with our Keep PC Clean initiative is to spread awareness and encourage efforts to prevent littering across the city,” said Alyssa Roscoe, Residential Solid Waste Collections Supervisor. “We are so fortunate to have such a beautiful city, and the efforts by both our staff and the volunteers that take part in this initiative are essential to assuring that it stays beautiful.”

This year’s event saw volunteers collect a total of over 450 lbs of waste and debris. For those interested in helping to Keep Palm Coast Clean, registration is currently open for the City of Palm Coast’s annual Intracoastal Waterway Cleanup, taking place on Saturday September 19, 2026, at 8am. All supplies for cleanup efforts are provided and all participants for this event receive a free t-shirt and luncheon at the Palm Coast Community Center after the event. For more information, email Alyssa Roscoe at [email protected]