Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Elected 1st Vice-Chair of River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin at a recent town hall. (© FlaglerLive)
The City of Palm Coast announce today that Mayor David Alfin has been unanimously elected as the 1st Vice-Chair/Treasurer of the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning on July 1, 2024. The position marks a significant step in regional transportation leadership and planning.

The TPO is instrumental in addressing the transportation needs and infrastructure planning for the region, ensuring reliable infrastructure growth and connectivity across counties. Mayor Alfin’s election as 1st Vice-Chair/Treasurer underscores his dedication to improving transportation networks and enhancing the quality of life for residents.




In addition to Mayor Alfin’s election, the TPO has approved a crucial reapportionment plan that extends the TPO’s membership to include all of Flagler County. This expansion reflects the growing importance of Flagler County within the regional transportation framework and ensures comprehensive representation in future planning initiatives.

“I am honored to have been elected as the 1st Vice-Chair/Treasurer of the River to Sea TPO,” said Mayor Alfin. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with our regional partners to advance our transportation infrastructure and support the needs of our communities. The inclusion of all of Flagler County in the TPO will enhance our collective ability to address transportation challenges and opportunities.”

The City of Palm Coast congratulates Mayor Alfin on this esteemed appointment and is confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to the advancement of transportation projects that benefit the entire region.

The River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization is responsible for planning and coordinating transportation projects and funding within Volusia and Flagler counties. The TPO works with local governments, transportation agencies, and the public to develop a comprehensive, multimodal transportation system that meets the region’s current and future needs. Learn more at: https://www.r2ctpo.org/

