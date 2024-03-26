AdventHealth and Construction Manager Top Out New Medical Plaza at SR100 Campus

AdventHealth and construction firm Robins & Morton celebrated the topping out of the new Freytag Medical Plaza at AdventHealth Palm Coast on March 19.

The two-story, 30,000-square-foot standalone facility will serve as a vital hub for comprehensive cancer treatment, including radiation oncology and medical oncology, and will offer advanced therapies, personalized cancer care, and resources for patients and their families.









It will also house multiple primary care physician offices and provide adult rehabilitation services, including outpatient physical, occupational and speech language pathology for orthopedic, hand, neurological, and lymphedema specialties.

“This new facility is a testament to our $30 million investment into a blossoming community around us,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast and the Flagler and St. Johns market. “For the first time in nearly 70 years, Florida was named the fastest-growing state by the U.S. Census Bureau, and that’s something we are experiencing in Flagler County too. The good news is, as an organization, AdventHealth has invested in significant expansion plans across our entire system, and locally, we are committed to continuously growing with our community to create new ways to access medical care.”

“We are excited to reach this milestone and look forward to working toward the completion of this important facility,” said Robins & Morton Operations Manager Angel Colon. “This medical plaza will provide a lasting, positive impact on the Palm Coast and Flagler County communities for years to come.”

The Medical Plaza is set to open in early 2025.

Robins & Morton is serving as the construction manager. HuntonBrady is the architect for the project.