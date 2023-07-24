ACLU Accused Florida Supreme Court of Abusing Its Authority on Recreational Pot Initiative

In a brief supporting a citizens’ initiative to legalize recreational marijuana use, the ACLU accuses the Florida Supreme Court of abusing its authority to strike proposed state constitutional amendments from the ballot.

The court is supposed to review proposed amendments to ensure the ballot summaries voters will read at the poll aren’t misleading and that they don’t “logroll” unrelated ends into a single amendment, the brief argues. (The full amendment language tends to be too lengthy to reproduce on a ballot line.)









But the court over the years has ginned up legal tests unsupported in the text of the constitution, including that proposed amendments shouldn’t affect more than one “function of government,” the ACLU argues.

Furthermore, the justices have applied such principles inconsistently, allowing a public vote in some cases and blocking them in others, it continues.

Another suspect test involves the degree to which an amendment might violate federal law. It was on that basis that the court in 2021 blocked a similar amendment from the ballot on ground that it misleadingly failed to make clear that pot would remain illegal under federal law.

“In practice, these requirements are so malleable that they allow the court to do the constitutionally impermissible: rule on the merits of a proposed amendment,” the ACLU of Florida wrote in the 35-page brief filed Monday.

The petition drive

Smart & Safe Florida, backed by a $39 million investment from the medical marijuana provider Trulieve, has collected more than 1 million petition signatures to place the proposed amendment on the 2024 ballot.









The ballot summary this time explicitly states that marijuana would still be illegal under federal law. It reads: