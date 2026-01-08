A Motorcyclist Is Killed, Another in Critical Condition After They’re Rear-Ended on A1A in Flagler Beach

A motorcyclist was killed and another critically injured Wednesday on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach when a Chevy rear-ended both motorcyclists, sending them crashing against a propane truck that was in front of them.

The crash was reported to the 911 dispatch center at 12:13 p.m. near South 26th Street.

“Before our units arrived there were reports that a nurse was on scene, she was attempting to provide care,” Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox said. “Unfortunately we had one motorcycle rider deceased, another was in critical condition and was airlifted to the nearest trauma center.” The victim was flown by Flagler County FireFlight to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

The circumstances of the crash, which is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, are not known. None of the people in the Chevy or the propane truck were injured.

State Road A1A was shut down in both directions around the scene of the crash and diverted to South Central Avenue. That led to secondary incidents.

“When they diverted traffic, a semi truck ended up striking a fire hydrant, and we had a major water main burst there,” the fire chief said. “Then our engine company went to help mitigate that issue and that’s when our engine company was struck by another vehicle. The driver wasn’t paying attention and ended up striking the driver’s side running board. Luckily it looks like it went underneath it so we received very little damage. The truck is back in service today.” The truck was Engine 11.

“I know drivers can be in a rush during these times but it’s imperative to operate with caution around emergency units,” Cox said.

Florida’s Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over at least one lane on highways, applies in cities as well. When unable to move over a lane, drivers are required to slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. In Flagler Beach, where the posted limit across town is 25 mph, drivers are required to slow down to 5 mph around emergency vehicles.

Wednesday’s crash was the first recorded fatality on Flagler County roads this year, and the first recorded motorcycle fatality in the state. Flagler County ended 2025 with 18 road fatalities, seven of them motorcyclists, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.