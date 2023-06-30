A motorcyclist Is Killed, Another Critically Inured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on A1A Near Sea Colony

A multi-vehicle crash on State Road A1A near Sea Colony late this afternoon resulted in the death of a man and serious or critical injuries to another person.

The crash took place at around 5:40 p.m. and Sea Colony Drive, according to an alert by the Flagler county Sheriff’s Office, closing A1A in that area.









Details of the crash are few for new, involving at least a pick-up truck, two people on a motorcycle, and a rear-end collision, though who collided with whom is unclear at the moment. The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene and is investigating the crash.

The male rider was transported to AdventHealth Palm Coast where he died an hour after the crash. He has not been identified. A woman was flown to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, landed on Oceanshore Boulevard (A1A) to evacuate the victim who, like the man, had a Glasgow Coma Scale reading of 3, the lowest–and gravest.

Several Flagler County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene, as was the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was advising drivers to find alternate routes.

The county had experienced a lull in traffic fatalities since mid-May, when a man died in a single-vehicle crash in palm Coast’s Town center–a crash that appears to have been caused by a medical condition, not a traffic accident. There have been at least eight fatalities, including from medical conditions, on Flagler County roads so far this year.