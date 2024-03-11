47-Year-Old Woman Dies, Man Critical in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-95 Near Old Dixie Highway

A 47-year-old woman lost her life when the vehicle she was riding in struck and flipped over the guardrail on I-95 north of Old Dixie Highway late Saturday night. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Hastings, was in critical condition.

The couple were traveling in a pickup truck northbound on I-95 around 11:09 p.m. when a witness reported to Flagler County’s 911 dispatch center that the pick-up, losing control, overturned several times and landed on its side.









The Florida Highway Patrol determined that the pick-up truck was initially in the inside lane of the three northbound lanes. It “began to change into the center lane, sliding sideways,” an FHP report states, then “redirected” to the left, crashing into the median and going airborne before crashing in the grassy median.

The driver, who FHP reported was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the pick-up, according to a witness. The woman was entrapped, and was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene. A paramedic pronounced her deceased at 11:17 p.m. Trauma One, the emergency helicopter, declined to respond to the scene due to weather.

Flagler County Rescue 92 transported the man to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. The man had a Glasgow Comas Scale reading of 3, signifying a severe traumatic brain injury.

It is at least the third fatality on Flagler County roads so far this year. As of the end of February, the county had experienced 198 crashes, half of them causing injuries to 146 people. Last year, Flagler County had 25 fatalities on its roads and 1,451 crashes.

Flagler County Fire Rescue, the Palm Coast Fire Department, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Police responded to Saturday night’s incident, which remains under investigation by FHP.