264 Apartments Approved Across Imagine at Town Center, Near 300-Unit Complex, Raising Traffic Concerns

The Palm Coast City Council this morning approved plans for a 264-unit apartment complex on Town Center Boulevard, across from Imagine School at Town Center, and from a 300-unit high-end apartment complex the Planning Board greenlighted last August called The Legacy. The Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of the 264-apartment complex last month.









The 10-building project will be on 67 acres on the east side of Town Center Boulevard, starting just north of the roundabout and stretching along the boulevard for half a mile. A Winter Park, Fla.-based company called HillPointe bought the acreage in December for $5.2 million. The project is ready for building permits, so construction would be visible soon.

HillPointe built the 300-unit apartment complex called Pointe Grand on the west side of Pine Lakes Parkway, between Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, a complex just completed and now renting out apartments. HillPointe has projects elsewhere in the region, among them the impending development of a 276-unit complex called Big Tree Road Apartments, on 21 acres at Big Tree Road and Nova Road in Daytona Beach. (The company’s technical name for the Town Center Boulevard project, as recorded in property records and the Division of Corporations, is the rather cryptically coded Hp-232090 Palm Coast Qozb LLC.)

With a few other multi-family projects lined up within city boundaries, the new units are expected to help reduce the shortage of apartments and possibly slow the rise in rental costs, which have been hurting working families and retirees who choose to move away from the burdens of home ownership. The HillPointe apartments will consist of two-bedroom units, each at 1,170 square feet.









While the council unanimously approved the project, most of the council members raised concerns about what they see as inevitable congestion along Town Center Boulevard, a two-lane road already daily saddled with the entitled traffic of the school there. The council wants the developers to build additional turn lanes, even though they are not strictly required at the moment. Council member Theresa Pontieri’s motion was worded along those lines.

The new HillPointe apartment complex is part of the Town Center Development of Regional Impact the city approved in 2003–a blueprint for mixed0use developments on the DRI’s 1,600 acres, which extend to Royal Palms Parkway to the north and the Target shopping center to the south. The complex is located on acreage zoned for high-intensity urban development.

Most of the 10 buildings will consist of 24 apartments each, with two of the 10 having 36 apartments. The complex’s buildings will not rise above 41 feet, though it could have risen as high as 80 feet. The developer will provide close to 600 parking spaces spread around the complex. Eight of the 10 three-story buildings will front Town Center Boulevard, with parking in the rear. Some 52 bicycle spaces will be provided. The complex will also have a 10,600 square foot clubhouse.

“A lot of attention was given to providing a pedestrian friendly environment,” Ray Spofford, an engineer with England-Thims and Miller, the planning and engineering company on the project, told the council. He presented the proposal with Nick Everly, senior director of land planning and entitlements at HillPointe. There will be active and passive recreation areas within the complex.









The complex’s acreage includes 21 acres of wetlands, which will not be impacted. No protected species were identified on the site, which previously belonged to Florida Landmark Communities, and before that, to county government.

“This is considered our favorite type of development, which is infill development,” Bill Hoover, the city’s senior planner, told the council, meaning that the development is filling in acreage within broader boundaries that have already been developed, as opposed to developments that sprawl beyond those boundaries–such as those west of U.S. 1.

The traffic study conducted for the complex was based on 244 apartments, which would add 1,768 daily trips onto Town Center Boulevard and surrounding roads–105 of those trips at peak morning hours, and 134 of them at peak evening hours. Those numbers must more than doble to take account of the 300-unit Legacy apartment complex going up across the street.

By one measure, apartments generate less traffic than single-family homes: 6.5 trips per apartment, compared to nine trips per single-family home, Hoover said. While that goes against a general misconception about apartments, it is also true that the trips generated by apartment complexes are more concentrated in a single area, at least at their origin and end points, whereas single family homes spread out that traffic on a broader grid of streets. But in the end, the cars all converge on the same collector streets.

A city staff analysis found that “No offsite roadway improvements are required by this development; however, the intersection of Town Center at Lake Ave will be improved to add a northbound left turn lane by the Legacy development.”









Nevertheless, the project concerned Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin regarding traffic. “We are restricted or congested with some traffic in the current traffic pattern which flows by this proposed site,” Alfin said. “I’m going to ask if the developer can offer some suggestion on how we could mitigate or avoid what surely will become a major area of congestion in the foreseeable future.”

Town Center Boulevard is, in fact, already occasionally congested, but principally because of the onslaught of parents driving their vehicles to drop off or pick up their children at Imagine School, the charter, which has always had dismally engineered traffic patterns around it. “I come through that area quite often, and right now I avoid it because of the traffic congestion,” Council member Cathy Heighter said. “So that would be a major concern of mine also.”

Alfin was looking for additional turn lanes at different points.

“We had a traffic study done that did not identify any required off site improvements,” Spofford said. “However, we understand the issue with a school at the intersection with Lake Avenue and that’s our primary entrance. A right northbound right decel[eration] lane could be accommodated at that intersection.” He asked for those plans to be submitted separately from his project, and that the lane would not be built until the complex is half built. The Legacy apartments developer will be building a northbound left-turn lane on Town Center Boulevard.

Spofford said the two developments will cooperate with each other, and was assured that The Legacy’s timeline will not be held against HillPointe’s.

The cooperation between developers and the city, Alfin said, “I would hope could be a model for many of the things that we may choose to consider in the future. Working together as the infill process continues is incredibly important.”