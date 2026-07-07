Flagler County Celebrates 250th Independence Day with Floats, Hot Diggity Dogs, Warbirds and Fireworks

From a sun-baked parade in Flagler Beach to historic military warbirds roaring over the tarmac, Palm Coast and its neighboring municipalities pulled off the 2026 United Flagler Fourth, an all-day, countywide marathon marking the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence.

The regional spectacle relied on an uncharacteristic display of total bureaucratic harmony between Palm Coast, Flagler County, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell, backed by an army of civic groups, veterans, first responders, and municipal workers.

The heat was brutal, but residents still lined A1A for the morning’s Stars and Stripes Parade, managed by the Flagler Beach Rotary. Sweat-drenched crowds cheered floats and local politicians before judges handed out hardware: Flagler Palm Coast High School Athletics won for spirit; the Flagler Republican Executive Committee and Aaron Baker took best walking display; the Seawolf Privateers nabbed best float; and the Phuncoast Parrot Heads walked away with the Judge’s Choice Award.

By late afternoon, the crowds migrated inland to Flagler Executive Airport for the Fireworks Over the Runways portion, turning the open airfield into a festival of food trucks, kids’ activities, and standard patriotic rituals.

The evening protocol opened with American Legion Post 115 veterans presenting the colors, directed by Edward Beier and featuring local Vietnam and Desert Storm veterans, followed by Melanie DiMartino’s rendition of the National Anthem.

In a well-timed piece of stagecraft, Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris brought a 6-year-old local resident up to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, handing the kid a commemorative challenge coin afterward to mark the milestone.

Then came the local tradition that usually tests the audience’s patience: the live, round-robin reading of the Declaration of Independence, which brought a long line of local politicians and public safety officials to the microphone to take turns with the text.

The event took an absurd turn with the city’s inaugural Hot Dog Eating Contest, sponsored by Hot Diggity Dogs and Shakes. Ten locals spent 10 minutes stuffing their faces while an eager crowd watched to see who would claim the “Top Dog” title. Palm Coast’s Clint won the day by downing 10 franks, earning what city multimedia staffer Patrick Appolonia called a “10-karat plastic, 3D-printed trophy.”

“I can confidently say the first-ever Hot Dog Eating Contest exceeded expectations, mostly because our expectations were simply that everyone would keep the hot dogs down,” Shannon Martin, Palm Coast’s communications manager, said later. She credited David Zummo for the food and Appolonia for bringing “gravitas” to the scene, adding: “Thank you to our contestants, who bravely stepped forward, stared into the abyss, discovered it was filled with an obscene number of hot dogs, and chose to eat them anyway. Not all heroes wear capes. Some are just really hungry.”

To honor the Semiquincentennial, the airport added a warbird showcase to the lineup, sending vintage military aircraft buzzing through the sky above the runways. The aerial display served as the warm-up act for the main event, a massive fireworks display that finally lit up the airfield at 9 p.m.

The whole affair was free, an logistically complex operation that Palm Coast officials credited to cooperation from the Sheriff’s Office, Public Works, and volunteer networks who handled the traffic and cleanup.

“This incredible celebration would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our City staff and the many partners who came together,” Palm Coast City Manager Mike McGlothlin said, delivering the standard post-event praise for the taxpayers’ benefit.

Ultimately, the event proved that regional coordination actually works when there is enough gunpowder and processed meat involved. From the oceanfront blacktop to the final explosions over the airport runway, local officials got exactly what they wanted: a massive, incident-free anniversary party.