2023 Sheriff’s Gala Raises $130,000 for Employee Assistance as Attorney General Ashley Moody Headlines

Saturday night May 13th marked the 5th Annual Sheriff’s Gala to benefit the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust (FSEAT). More than 180 guests attended the event held at the Hammock Beach Resort including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner. The gala raised $130,000.

At the Gala, Sheriff Rick Staly recognized members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers, and citizens for outstanding service to the community in 2022. Sheriff Staly presented awards for Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year, Detention Deputy of the Year, Professional Support Employee of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner attended the VIP reception, where they were able to advocate for law enforcement and provide their unwavering support to FCSO. Attorney General Moody was the keynote speaker during the dinner and assisted Sheriff Staly in honoring FCSO employees.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals sponsored and supported the event including Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys, was once again the Sheriff’s Gala Premier Platinum Sheriff’s Sponsor.

“Our community and sponsors continue to impress me with their incredible generosity and support they have shown for the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office through their donations, showing their support by attending the dinner, and their sponsorships,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I want to personally thank everyone that attended and made the Fifth Annual Sheriff’s Gala a huge success! A special thank you to Attorney General Moody and Speaker Renner for attending.”

Sheriff Staly created FSEAT in 2017 to provide financial assistance to FCSO employees during a personal crisis, in support of a fallen deputy’s family and to recognize and always remember FCSO deputies killed in the line of duty. In 2017, Sheriff Staly appointed members of the community to the FSEAT Board, which is independently operated as a 501(C)(3) tax deductible charity.

“I would like to thank the FSEAT Board for delivering another fantastic Sheriff’s Gala,” added Sheriff Staly. “I would also like to thank the team that hosted the Sheriff’s Gala. This amazing team included employees, volunteers from the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy Alumni and community volunteers. The Gala would not have been a success without their collective efforts and hard work. THANK YOU!”

2022 Sheriff’s Gala Awards

Detective Adam Gossett – 2022 Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year

On April 4, 2022, while off duty and driving his personal car with his family, Detective Adam Gossett observed a vehicle on fire, on Interstate 95. Detective Gossett pulled over in order to better assess the situation and determine how he could best assist. He quickly recognized the crash was severe, and one of the occupants needed assistance getting the children on scene to safety. Detective Gossett located two injured children leaning against the vehicle and was able to help carry the children away from the fire and to a safe location. Being off duty, Detective Gossett did not have any emergency equipment with him, but removed his shirt to help stop one of the severely injured children’s bleeding. On duty emergency responders arrived to the scene shortly thereafter, and were able to extinguish the fire. The children were transported for medical treatment, and several others on scene were also treated. Detective Gossett risked his own safety and wellbeing, and proved that there is no such thing as an “off duty” Deputy Sheriff. The actions of Detective Gossett are in keeping with the highest traditions of law enforcement services. He was awarded with the Medal of Merit by Sheriff Staly during the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 2nd Quarter Awards Ceremony of 2022.

Deputy First Class Sara Radford – 2022 Detention Deputy of the Year

On July 17, 2022, Detention Deputy First Class (DFC) Radford, while on her day off, observed what appeared to be someone in distress in the McDonald’s parking lot located on Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. DFC Radford turned her vehicle around in the parking lot where she observed an individual lying on the ground surrounded by several citizens. DFC Radford determined the individual was unconscious and not breathing because of a possible overdose. DFC Radford immediately began CPR efforts to save the life of this individual until assistance arrived and was able to take over. The actions of Detention Deputy First Class Radford are in keeping with the highest traditions of public service. She was awarded with the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Staly during the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony of 2022.

Communication Specialist Lindsey Stanford – 2022 Professional Support Employee of the Year

On July 4th, 2022, Communication Specialist Lindsay Stanford answered a 9-1-1 call from a mother advising that her 1-year-old baby was turning blue and not moving. Through questions, CS Stanford quickly determined the baby was not breathing and CPR was needed. Communication Specialist Stanford was able to calm the mother down enough to follow her CPR instructions on how to perform CPR. Stanford talked the mother through four rounds of CPR until EMS arrived. After the fourth round of compressions, the baby could be heard starting to cry and make noises. When EMS arrived, the baby was alert, conscious and able to be transported to the hospital. At the time of this 9-1-1 call, Communication Specialist Stanford was still in the training phase of her employment with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and this was her first infant CPR call. The actions of Communication Specialist Stanford are in keeping with the highest traditions of public service. She was awarded with the Life Saving Award by Sheriff Staly during the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office 3rd Quarter Awards Ceremony of 2022.

Robert “Kraze” Korlacki – 2022 Citizen of the Year

Robert, known to many, as Kraze since he was 3 years old, started the Palm Harbor Neighborhood Watch group in 2007. Over the years, with countless volunteer hours and dedication, this neighborhood watch group has grown to be the largest and most active neighborhood watch group in Flagler County. For his hard work and dedication to the neighborhood watch program, Kraze was awarded the 2022 Citizen of the Year. (Mr. Korlacki was unable to attend the Sheriff’s Gala and will be presented his award at an upcoming neighborhood watch meeting.)

For more information on FSEAT, or to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.FSEAT.org.