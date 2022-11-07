The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 7, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The plea and disposition in the case of Robert Batie originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins has been rescheduled for Nov. 28 at the same time. See background here.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. This will be Joe Mullins’s last meeting as a commissioner. But a far worthier county employee, an actual legend, Dana Morris, who has been flying Flagler County Fire Flight for 20 years, will be recognized ahead of his retirement party on Nov. 18. Access meeting agendas and materials here. Today’s full agenda is here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

In Coming Days:

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Editorial Notebook:

Best sign I’ve seen in a long time. Too bad it had to be in Orlando. Wake up, Palm Coast, wake up, Flagler, wake up, school district: your half-baked pieties and half-cent preaching aren’t worth their vapors if you don’t match them with championing human dignity and protecting individual freedom rather than perverting either with false-flagged sanctimony. It’s a sad day when the women of Iran are showing more courage with a single bird-flip to the skull-cracking morality police than you have in years of anthems to stomping the breath out of rainbows that bend toward a justice you deny. Delude yourselves: Your days are numbered. Elections don’t make victories. Welcoming signs that soar above your pay grade do.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.