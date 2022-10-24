The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 24, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

In Court: It’s trial week again, with eight or nine cases up, but none high profile.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. For the third time, the commission will attempt to discuss the results of its Charter Review Commission, which is recommending no changes to the charter, though city commissioners themselves may propose some. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

In Coming Days:

Hurricane Ian Information Forum in Flagler Beach: Flagler Beach government hosts the forum at 6 p.m. at Father O’Flaherty Parish Hall at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. City departments and Flagler Strong will have informational tables for residents to visit and ask questions. The formal program will start at 7 with Scott Spradley, resident and author of the Hurricane Ian Beachside Blog in FlaglerLive, Tracy Callahan-Hennessey, President of Flagler Strong, Jonathan Lord, Flagler County Emergency Management Director, and William Whitson, Flagler Beach City Manager.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: In 1901 on this day, Annie Edson Taylor, a 43-year-old former dance teacher and widow, boarded a barrel 4.5 feet high and 3 feet in diameter and had herself pushed down Niagara Falls in the first such attempt in (recorded) history, assuming Native Americans didn’t do it first eons ago. She was apparently down on her luck and was seeking publicity. She got the front page of The New York Times, above the fold. “She Is Alive, But Suffering Greatly from Shock,” goes the first subheading. “In passing over the falls she admits having lost consciousness. While thanking God for sparing her life, she warns everybody against trying to make the trip. So severe was the shock that she wanders in her talk.” The article notes that “she has crossed the American continent from ocean to ocean eight times.”

