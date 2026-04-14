World Cup Security Will Cost Close Over $80 Million in Florida

State budget leaders are being asked to let a pair of agencies distribute federal dollars for security around the seven FIFA World Cup matches that will be held in South Florida this summer.

Proposals from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Division of Emergency Management are among 21 requests to shift money before the Joint Legislative Budget Commission on Friday.

The panel, which has authority to make certain budget adjustments, will also consider issues involving the Department of Education, Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Department of Health, Agency for Health Care Administration, Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Commerce and the Department of State.

The need to shift money comes as state lawmakers have yet to finalize a budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The FDLE request involves $8.1 million in a Federal Emergency Management grant to be used for monitoring, tracking and detection through unmanned aircraft systems.

Another $73.7 million Federal Emergency Management grant was awarded to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Most of the money, $63.6 million, will reimburse local law enforcement agencies for overtime expenses. The rest will go to equipment purchases, $3.5 million, training, $1.75 million, and planning and administrative costs, $4.9 million.

Stadium security has been a big issue for the World Cup. South Florida is getting extra attention because less than two years ago fans breached security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia.

The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 in cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium will host four group stage matches in South Florida between June 15 and June 27, a knock-out match on July 3, a quarterfinal match on July 11 and the July 18 match for third place.

–News Service of Florida