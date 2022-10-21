Cell Tower Company Applies for Exception to Build 150-ft. Monopole off Club House Drive, Setting Up Clash

Diamon Tower’s application to locate a 150-foot cell tower off of mostly residential Club House Drive in Palm Coast includes several photographs of what the tower would look like from five different positions around the proposed site. A likeness of the tower–a thin, tall, grey monopole topped with a claw-like array of antennas–is pasted into the pictures.









The pole At first it will have one antenna array ringing the tower at 145 feet. In the future it can add similar arrays at 135 and 125 feet.

It will be an eyesore or an irrelevance, depending on one’s perspective. What is not in dispute is that it will significantly improve cell service in a spotty area, which may prove the deciding factor, though for now only one carrier has pledged to sign on, according to the documentation Diamond turned into the city. In June 2021, Connie Chapman, a senior real estate and construction manager with AT&T, wrote that AT&T was “pursuing an installation on the proposed tower” at 145 feet.

The photographs may play a key role in determining whether the Palm Coast planning board approves Diamon’s application for a special exception to locate the pole near a residential area. The City Council in June approved Diamond’s lease of the 1,800-square-foot rectangle of land on a 1-acre city utility site at 7 Club House Drive, to build the tower there. It’s not a ritzy site. The city uses it for a sewer lift station. A hulking telecommunication wiring block also sites on the property. The site is zoned for mixed use and public or semi-public use.

But the lease is conditional on approval of the special exception. The city’s planning board takes up Diamond’s case for the special exception at a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing, likely in November or December.









The proposal has drawn sharp opposition form residents surrounding the utility site. Residents hope for a repeat of their defeat of Diamond’s previous proposal in the area–a tower that was to be built on the grounds of the Palm Harbor Golf Course. Threat of litigation ended that plan.

But opposition to the tower at the utility site rests on thinner grounds and faces a City Council and planning board largely out of patience for Nimbyist (not-in-my-back-yard) opposition to cell service in a city where complaints of lousy service are louder than towers are high, and where cell service is now an essential component of public safety, both for responders and for residents.

In Palm Coast, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighter-paramedics depend on reliable cell service to connect their computer-assisted dispatching computers, without which their real-time communications in emergencies would be severely hampered. Just as critically: the overwhelming majority of residents now depend on reliable cell service to communicate by phone–or to call 911. Diamon Tower’s special exception application includes a key document: The Orange County 911 system in 2021 received 1.15 million calls. Only 11 percent of those originated from land lines. (The figures for Flagler County’s 911 system have been requested.) On the other hand, more than three-quarters of households in the county are connected to broadband within the house, to which phones connect, making ambiant cell service less critical except wen power fails.









From Club House Drive, there’s no denying it: the monopole will jut out from the tree line along the Palm Harbor Golf Course’s greens like a spear, and it’ll be the most distinctive feature on the skyline, if not an unusual one but for that location. The monopole looks no different than its likeness in numerous places around town, including along Palm Harbor Parkway and Palm Coast Parkway. It will be at its most pronounced for residents at the eastern edge of Carlson Lane, south of Lake Forest Court, and especially northwest of Lake Forest Court. For residents of Carlson Lane, nearest Club House Drive, it will look like this:

For residents of Courtney Court, this is what it would look like:

Residents of Lake Forest Court now see a ring of trees around their cul-de sac. The tower will become a dominant feature of the skyline, close enough to count the antenna’s individual claws:

But the further south or north one goes on Club House, the less of a factor is the tower, which in many places gets lost behind existing vegetation.

In 2018, ending a decade that sw no new cell towers go up in the city, the Palm Coast City Council approved a contract with Diamond Communications to develop a Wireless Master Plan. The plan mapped several locations that needed better coverage ion the city. The council approved new rules relaxing regulations in those areas, so Diamond could build towers there. Diamond built several towers without controversy, until it proposed the Palm Harbor Golf Course pole, and again the Club House Drive pole. The council approved a new tower off of Royal Palms Parkway in Town center at the same time as it approved the Club House Drive lease. The Royal Palms Parkway site has drawn no opposition. It is surrounded by fallow land.









Diamond pays the city a $25,000 development fee for each site on which it is permitted to build a tower, at Diamond’s full expense. By way of rent, Palm Coast is paid 40 percent of fees communications companies like AT&T pay Diamond to rent space on the tower.

Residents oppose the tower on aesthetic and other grounds. City regulations allow for the denial of a special exception if a proposal “will adversely affect the public interest.” To Diamond, “The contrary is true,” it states in its application, “the Monopole will support the public interest through the provision of reliable wireless service in the area. In 2021, over 89.2% of 911 calls were made via wireless phones in neighboring Orange County. This shows the reliable wireless service is no longer a luxury but a necessity.”

The monopole will also be designed with so-called fall zone technology, not collapsing but folding over upon itself in a contained, 28′-foot radius on the parent parcel, according to the application.