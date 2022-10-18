The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will make a delayed set of appointments to its planning board (See: “Head of Local Chamber of Commerce Among 7 Applicants for Palm Coast Planning Board.”) For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop on the third floor of the Government Services Building, where the board will again discuss making (or prohibiting) the availability of narcan, the drug-overdose-neutralizing agent, in schools. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Cat-Oberfest: Please join Community Cats of Palm Coast for a Cat-Oberfest celebration at Hammock Wine & Cheese, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a glass of wine, beer, or a soft drink, appetizers, great raffles, and live music with Rocking Rolloff. It’s going to be such a fun night at this very popular spot with outdoor seating. Dog-friendly. Admission is $15 at the door. Located in The Hammock, 5368 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A), Palm Coast. Hope to see you there!

Daytona State College/Flagler Palm Coast High School Open House at Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE Palm Coast, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at FPC. Learn about our bachelor’s & associate’s degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship! Register here.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the candidates for the Flagler County Commission District 4, School Board District 2 and Palm Coast City Council Districts 2 and 4. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts.

Artist Talk: Katie Hargrave and Meredith Laura Lynn, 6:30 p.m., Ringhaver Student Center, Flagler College, 50 Sevilla St, St. Augustine. Katie Hargrave and Meredith Laura Lynn are artists and educators who work collaboratively to explore the historic, cultural, and environmental impacts of public land. Their work has been shown at Atlanta Contemporary (Atlanta, GA), the Wiregrass museum of Art (Dothan, AL), Austin Peay State University (Clarksville, TN), House Guest Gallery (Louisville, KY), and has been published by Walls Divide Press (Memphis, TN). Together they have been artists in residence at Signal Fire (Portland, OR).

In Coming Days:

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.

Notebook: In one of those poisonous cravings for nostalgia I went looking for images or videos of my old K-12 in Lebanon, where I spent my middle school years, le College Mariste de Champville, and came away even more broken-hearted than whenever I think back to those bittersweet days of war and incongruous joys. Lebanon is in a death spiral, its economic crisis, brought on by unprecedented corruption, reducing it to one of the world’s most failed states, according to the World Bank. The school issued a video, subtitled in English, to appeal for donors–donors willing to pay in dollars, to keep teachers at least salaried enough to keep teaching. It was at Champville that I first read Madame Bovary (just an excerpt from the novel’s early pages: it was the first lesson in our French textbook that year), and at Champville that, from my seat by a big bay window overlooking the Mediterranean, I could see Beirut burn in the distance on some days, when school closures hadn’t caught up with the latest cease fire’s failure. That was horror enough, though somehow most of us (most of us not part of the 100,000 who didn’t) survived. Today, well over half the country’s 4 to 5 million people are in poverty. And my old school is reduced to this:

