Randy Alexandre, 22, Now Faces Attempted Murder Charge in K-Section Incident, and October Trial

Randy Alexandre, 22, one of three men allegedly responsible for a shooting spree on Kalamazoo Trail nearly two years ago, will go on trial next month on an attempted second degree murder charge. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors upgraded the charge only six weeks ago from what had been a lesser charge of firing into a house, with a maximum penalty of 15 years.









Alexander was first arrested within minutes of that January 28, 2021 shooting, along with Paul “Paulo” Pajotte and Jamey “JuJu” Bennett. The shooting had shut down areas of the K-Section, caused stepped up security at schools the following day and may have caused ripples long afterward.

Alexandre’s case is the third and final one stemming from that shooting. Pajotte, 26, pleaded no context to firing a gun into a house and to possession of a gun as a convicted felon. He’d faced up to 30 years in prison if a jury had found him guilty. He was sentenced in July to five years in prison, followed by five years on probation. He is still at Florida state prisons’ Central Florida Reception center in Orlando, awaiting permanent assignment to a state prison.

Bennett had faced the same charge of firing into a house, in addition to a grand theft charge stemming from a car theft when he was 17. He’d been released from jail on $50,000 bond on the charge from the K-Section shooting. But on Feb. 5, Bennett, 19, was shot and killed at a bonfire party involving numerous Matanzas High School students and others off Matanzas Woods Parkway. His alleged assailant is Da’Mari Barnes, now 16. Barnes is facing a manslaughter charge in that killing, and is being held at a juvenile jail at the Duval County Detention Center in Jacksonville. He’s due for a pre-trial hearing before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse on Wednesday.









Based on the information law enforcement has released so far, Bennett’s killing does not appear to be related to previous incidents. It has been portrayed as Bennett’s attempt top defend a girl from Barnes at the bonfire. There was a brief altercation between Barnes and Bennett–a single shove by Bennett, in a prosecutor’s words–when Barnes pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

That left Alexandre. It isn’t clear what led the State Attorney’s Office to aggravate the charge against Alexandre. But the new charge was filed on July 26, the day Pajotte was committed to the Department of Corrections, suggesting that Pajotte’s plea deal included cooperation on Alexandre’s case. But it could also be a prosecutorial tactic to push Alexandre toward a plea deal before trial. So far, Alexandre isn’t dealing.

Alexandre’s bond on the earlier, lesser charges had been $50,000, which he posted within two days of his incarceration at the Flagler jail. He was re-arrested when he made a court appearance last Thursday. His new bond was set at $100,000. He posted that two days later, even as a motion for a bond reduction was pending (it has not yet been heard). Alexandre’s current address is listed as 3564 NW 39th Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, just west of Ft. Lauderdale.

The house shot up was 34 Kalamazoo Trail, where investigators recovered 35 9mm and .22 caliber shell casings. According to the investigation that led to the charges against Alexandre, a pregnant woman, R.T., was in the house–on the phone–at the time of the shooting. Several bullets penetrated the house, but spared her. (She is among the state’s witnesses in the trial.) She was on the phone with her cousin, who was telling her that an altercation was brewing. Deputies secured video surveillance footage showing the shooting, which took place in the dark, just before 7 p.m. The investigation points to three guns being used, all Glocks, including one with an extended magazine.









Based on interviews with witnesses involved, including two teenagers who were in the Ford Fusion with Alexandre and the others, but who were not charged, Bennett had sought to fight a man called T.B., who they thought was at the Kalamazoo Trail house. The reason for the fight: Bennett and Terrance had been friends. They had a falling out. Bennett was jumped by more than a dozen people somewhere in Palm Coast, and Terrance let fly with a lot of taunting and threats on social media, including taunting about Bennett’s recently deceased cousin.

There was a lot of discussion between the five different people in the car they’d driven to the K-Section until they found out T.B. was in Daytona Beach. They weren’t interested in traveling there to fight him. So they allegedly decided to shoot up the house, with Alexandre insisting: “I did not come all this way for nothing. We are shooting up the house.” (Pajotte reported the words to detectives.)

Pajotte, Alexandre and Bennett fired at the house before fleeing, and soon after that, getting stopped by sheriff’s deputies. T.B. is also a witness for the prosecution should the trial be held. It is scheduled for jury selection starting October 24.