Jamey “JuJu” Bennett, 19, Is Shot and Killed in Altercation Off Old Kings Road in Palm Coast

Early this morning, Jamey Jahiem Bennett, 19, a former student at Flagler Palm Coast High School, was shot and killed in the area of StorQuest Express, the self-storage facility off Old Kings Road North, just past Palm Harbor Parkway.

The shooting took place amid a gathering of a large number of people around a bonfire in an area of the woods where people go mudding. It reportedly followed an assault against a woman that Bennett may have been trying to defend. Most of the people there fled after the shooting, but authorities have several witnesses, and license plate readers were in place to capture the plates of fleeing vehicles, which went south. Those present included numerous juveniles and students from Matanzas High School.









The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but as of 9 this morning the agency had not posted information about the shooting, though word of it had spread on social media. Authorities’ attempts to get the help of emergency helicopters from either St. Johns or Volusia counties were not successful. Flagler County’s emergency helicopter does not fly after 8 p.m. The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. today.

Bennett, who was known as JuJu, was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where he died. He had moved to Palm Coast when he was a junior in high school. He was a student-athlete at FPC, running track. He was expelled from campus following his arrest in 2021.

Bennett, a resident of Selkirk Place, was one of three people arrested a year ago after firing dozens of shots at a house on Kalamazoo Trail, possibly in retaliation for Bennett getting attacked at Wadsworth park the day before. Bennett was due in court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday.









Bennett’s killing is the second homicide of the year, and the third in a matter of five weeks, all resulting in the death of young Black men. Just three weeks ago, FPC Student Noah Smith, 16, was shot and killed as he appeared to have been caught in a shootout in Bunnell. On Dec. 29, Zaire Roberts, 23, was shot and killed at a house on Regent Lane.