3 Arrested in Shooting Spree at K-Section House Involving 3 Guns and at Least 35 Bullets

Three men were arrested two minutes after they allegedly were involving in a shooting spree at a house on Kalamazoo Trail Thursday evening, a shooting that caused ripples of alarm in the neighborhood.









A 21-year-old woman was in the house at the time of the shooting. She was not injured. The motive for the shooting is not known. The Sheriff’s Office soon after the shooting said there was no danger to the community at large.

The three men arrested are Jamey J. Bennett, 18, of 8 Selkirk Place in Palm Coast, Paul P. Pajotte, 25, either of 2888 Park Meadow Drive or 1325 Crawford Drive in Palatka (his county jail and state prison bookings have different information), and Randy Alexandre, 21, of 17955 NW 7th Avenue in Miami. Pajotte is on probation for identity fraud.

Two 16-year-old boys were also in the car that the group allegedly drove to the site of the shooting. They did not take part, a sheriff’s spokesperson said, and were released after being detained. Both juveniles are local residents.

The five individuals met up together, one of the 16 year olds was at the wheel of the car and was told to drive to the house on Kalamazoo Trail. “I’m not sure if there was an incident that day that led up to it but they all knew each other and got in the car together,” Kershaw said.

The shooting took place at 6:48 p.m. “Two minutes later our deputies were able to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office’s Brittany Kershaw said. “They took five people into custody. Two were released.”

There were bullet holes in the vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the home and there were bullet holes in the home itself.









Social media chatter linked the incident to retaliation for an altercation at Wadsworth Park the day before, with claims that a number of students have not been allowed on campus at Flagler Palm Coast High School. The information is unverified, and Jason Wheeler, a district spokesman, said there had not been particular issues at the school–“no more so than any other day on a major High school campus.” He said he was not aware of students being kept from campus–an accounting that would be difficult anyway with the fluidity of attendance in covid-tainted days. Kristy Gavin, the district’s attorney, could not be reached before this article initially published.

“I don’t know anything about them keeping students off campus at FPC regarding the shooting last night,” Kershaw said.

The sheriff’s office has received some video surveillance footage from neighbors that shows at least part of the shooting spree, which lasted about 20 seconds and involved three firearms, all recovered in the suspects’ vehicle: two .22-caliber guns and a Glock 19X. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting any additional video footage or information that the public may have, as the investigation is ongoing.

“They were taken into custody at 6:50, which is two minutes after the shooting, then it’s been an entire night of interviews and investigations,” Kershaw said of the three defendants. “There are still other people that are potentially involved.”

The three individuals were “eventually” cooperative with detectives, Kershaw said. “It took a long time, but yes they were cooperative with detectives and each gave their version of events, which were very similar.”

The shooting caused a shutdown of Kalamazoo Trail and Shut down Kalamazoo Trail and Karas Trail Wednesday evening.