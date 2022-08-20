The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 20, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Today is the last day of early voting: You may still vote between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at these four locations. Otherwise, you may still vote by mail, but your ballot must be received by 7 p.m. next Tuesday (it’s not the postmark that matters) or drop a ballot at the supervisor’s office during business hours only. There will be no early voting on Sunday and Monday. Election Day for the primary is next Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The Daytona Playhouse holds an improv class for students ages 13 – 17 interested in learning more about improv techniques and how they are beneficial to interactions both on stage and in real life situations. Classes limited to 25 participants. The fee is $10. At 4 p.m. at the Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd. Daytona Beach.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: The great pyramids, those useless structures built too nothing more than vanity, on the bones of slaves, not one of which equals the wonder of achievements like agriculture of flood control? The hanging gardens of Babylon, which any old Manhattan tower–or the Quyi City Forest Garden complex of Chengdu in China–can boast? (though admittedly Quyi City is a bust: so much greenery attracted too many mosquitoes and too few tenants.) The Colossus of Rhodes? Not when Buddha statue after Buddha statue all the way down to Birmingham’s Vulcan can rival the disappeared of Rhodes. As wonders of the world go, I have two: Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. Voyager 2 launched on this day in 1977, a few days ahead of Voyager 1 (Sept. 5, 1977). No man-made objects have traveled as deep into space. Voyager continues to travel at 9.6 miles per second (from Palm Coast to Daytona Beach in three seconds) as it heads for the Telescopium constellation, which happens to be the first star system known to have a black hole. Will that be Voyager’s doom? But that’s about 1,120 light years away. It takes Voyager 19,390 years to travel one light year. The numbers are either soul-crushing or sublime, depending on your perspective. But it’s still communicating. See: “Covidnotes: Voyager.”

Now this:Is Our Ethos of the American Independent Spirit Hurting Us? A discussion from the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival featuring Elaine Pagels, Professor of religion at Princeton University; Pico Iyer, writer; Simran Singh, Executive Director of the Aspen Institute Religion and Society program; and Dr. Joe Hobot, American Indian IOC and a 2018 Ascend Fellow. With so much of Western philosophy centered on the individual, we can only understand those around us in comparison — and competition — with ourselves. There are less self-centered ways of looking at the world, ones that start at a place of connection and recognize shared challenges and shared victories. What is preventing us from feeling connected to one another? And what might a more connective approach to society look like?









