Open Enrollment for Flagler Youth Orchestra’s After-School Strings Program

The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast.

Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available.









Students will be divided into five ensembles, from beginners to advanced, with auditions for all non-beginners. Auditions decide what level orchestra the student will be placed in.

Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. All members, including beginners, will participate in performance opportunities organized throughout the year, including three performances at the Flagler Auditorium.

One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply.

Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started.

“The FYO was instrumental for me to be able to go to college,” Evan Hernandez, a recent alumni of the program, of the FPC band and the IB program who now studies music at Stetson university on a full-tuition scholarship, told the Flagler County School Board in July. “The program is extremely well organized and students of all ages and abilities have opportunities to grow both as musicians and as people.









“The FYO gave me many opportunities to experience professional musicianship before taking the plunge to go to university for both as a performer and as a musician overall. Just recently, I even had the opportunity to travel across Europe playing violin with the Stetson and Chamber Orchestra, which was an extension of the opportunity that was given to me by the FYO. Music is a huge part of my identity. And I think this program is a fantastic example of what to aim for.”

Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].