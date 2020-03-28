Covidnotes: Voyager

Maybe out of an impulse to be as far away as possible from here, I Googled “Where is Voyager now” this morning and there it was: NASA’s Mission Status page for the two Voyagers, those emissaries of a previous century into that other undiscovered country from whose bourn no traveler returns, though we are getting endless returns from those two intrepid workhorses. They keep beaming back data. Not fast: your average cell phone processes data 2 million times faster than do Voyagers’ computers. But fast enough.

The relevant comparison isn’t with our navel-bound devices but with that span of space-time where creation stretches in inverse proportion to our little history’s contraction. We are the irrelevant spec, parrying edicts of randomness as best we can, as space could remind us if only we looked up once in a while (light pollution notwithstanding), as the two Voyagers remind us in their own little bytes every day and night. Every mile they add to their journey tells us in our own language how much smaller we are. We can even watch the humbling in real time as they talk to Earth, assuming we have the time. Which now we may, compliments of Covid. Voyager 1 is 14 billion miles away, Voyager 2 is 11.5 billion miles away, though they departed Florida–lucky them–three weeks apart in the fall of 1977, Voyager 2 ahead of 1.

I was visualizing them this morning, hirsute instruments–the universe’s most avant-garde musical instruments, really–their 735 kilos bowing through space at 38,000 miles an hour (Voyager 2 for some reason is the slower of the siblings, traveling at 34,000 mph), safe from all things viral, safe from all things human beyond the humanity they carry on that Golden Record: Bach’s second Brandenburg (the Karl Richter interpretation, below), a percussion piece from Senegal, an Aborigines song from Australia (“Morning Star“), two more Bach pieces (the only guy to get space encores other than Beethoven, who got two, though I would not have frightened deep space with the pompous opening bars of the Fifth when the Pastorale would have sent the more appropriate message), China’s “Flowing Streams,” bagpipes from–no, not Scotland but Azerbaijan, Louis Armstrong’s “Melancholy Blues.” Some of it is good Covid music, a reminder of what’s on either side of this calamity, at least for those of us not condemned to that other undiscovered country.