The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 13, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

11th Annual Surfers for Autism just south of the Flagler Beach pier, 215 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to spectators. The group Surfers for Autism is a non-profit dedicated to the introduction of surfing to children with special needs. The therapeutic benefits of this activity to children and young adults within the autism spectrum cannot be put into words and must be experienced. at a Surfers For Autism event, our surfers are provided a safe, fun, judgement free environment where highly skilled surf instructors carefully guide them into waves. Our surfers and their families are treated like rock stars and enjoy a day filled with a range of activities including stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, live music, face-painting, games, fire engine tours and much more. A catered lunch is also provided, all at no cost to registered participants, their families and volunteers. This is a very special day where children with developmental delays interact with typical peers and wow families with their capabilities. Volunteer registration here. More details here.

Sensory Storytime: This is a story time geared for children on the autism spectrum or who have A.D.D and their caregivers. This Storytime features a smaller group setting, visual schedule, books, and interactive songs, and toys. The room will include a separate space if children become over stimulated. Storytime participants will have the opportunity to stay and play. Pre-registration will be required. Contact the Youth Service Department at 386-446-6763 Ext. 3714 Or Contact MS. Heather at [email protected]

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Rob’s Jazz Express: The Northeast Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) is hosting summertime Jazz. Presenting Rob’s Jazz Express at Daytona State College Ampitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, from 3 to 6 p.m. Order tickets online at WWW.NEFJA.ORG or contact Muriel McCoy 386.445.1329. Ticket price $25.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: Why we can be proud of our Flagler County Public Library and its director, Holly Albanese:

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.