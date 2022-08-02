The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 2, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony docket today.

Water Oak Road paving groundbreaking: County government hosts a 10 a.m. groundbreaking for the pavement of the final segment of Water Oak Road in Daytona North, a project over a decade in the making and that was one of then-County Commissioner Nate McLaughlin’s signature initiatives. McLaughlin will probably not be at the top of the invitation list, West Flagler now being the district represented by his arch-rival and nemesis, Joe Mullins, who, as Mullins frequently does, is falsely taking credit for a project he had little or nothing to do with. See: “Over a Decade in the Making, Water Oak Road’s Paving in West Flagler Is Driving to Completion.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board will hear a presentation on the district’s five-year capital work plan, which includes construction of an addition to Matanzas High School and construction of a middle school and a high school, for a total of $165 million. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Council members are expected to approve a construction contract for the Lehigh Trailhead project, For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets in Broward County at 8:30 a.m., FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise. Meetings are usually available on the Florida Channel.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program, a special project of the Flagler County School District, is launching its eighteenth season. Visit the string program’s website at www.flagleryouthorchestra.org to enroll online. Enrollment is open now and until Sept. 14. An open house and information session will be held August 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, in Palm Coast. Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Students will learn about the enriching world of classical music and many other genres while receiving comprehensive string instruction in a player-friendly environment twice a week after school. One-hour classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., depending on your child’s time slot. Some scheduling restrictions apply. Attend the August 31st orientation at the Flagler Auditorium to learn more about the strings program and how to get started. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: The 34th annual Moby-Dick Marathon, which started yesterday, comes toa close today at the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut. It’s an unabridged reading of the whale book: “Here at Mystic Seaport Museum, our marathon read is a communal event that relies upon visitor participation to keep the words flowing and the pages turning through all 24 hours. Participants are invited to read a chapter or two (or more!) but are also welcome to sit back and listen, allowing the beauty of the language to flow over them.” The museum has scheduled all sorts of activities to alleviate the–come on, let’s admit it–torture of some of the passages, sublime as others may be. At least it’s not Mardi. Then again: who has dared hold a Mardi marathon? Even more than John Updike’s last five novels, it is without a doubt the most unreadable book by a great American writer, from John Winthrop on. The Mystic museum isn’t the only Melville marathoner. See below.

