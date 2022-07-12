The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 109. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
In Court: It is docket sounding day in felony court, starting at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, with a dozen cases potentially getting scheduled for trial, including:
- The trial of Kwentell Moultrie on a burglary and second-degree murder charge in the death of Zaire Roberts in Palm Coast’s R Section at the end of last year, during an alleged botched armed robbery. The alleged victim of the robbery was later arrested on drug charges. See: “Palm Coast Man and Woman Are Arrested on 2nd Degree Murder Charges in Killing of Zaire Roberts” and “Danial Marashi, Who Killed Assailant in Drug Deal Gone Bad in R-Section, Is Arrested on Drug Charges.”
- That’s only one of the two trials Moultrie faces: docket sounding is also scheduled in his re-trial on a charge of rape, in a case that resulted in a mistrial last April. See: “Mistrial in Case Against Kwentel Moultrie, Accused of Raping 16-Year-Old Girl, as Jury Deadlocks.”
- The separate first-degree murder cases of Jevante Hamilton and Joseph Carroll, charged as a result of the death by overdose of a customers to whom they are alleged to have sold the fatal drug dose. See: “Jevante Hamilton, 25, Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Timothy Davidson, 25,” and “Palm Coast’s Joseph Carroll, 42, Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.”
- Todd Rainey, on a felony cruelty to animals charge. See: “Felony Cruelty Charge for Man Who ‘Whacked’ Trapped Raccoon and Left Injured Cat Without Care for 3 Months.”
- Kim Zaheer, who faces an aggravated manslaughter charge in the allegedly neglectful death of her mother last year. See: “Manslaughter Charge for Daughter Accused of Leaving Mom to Die Like a ‘Prisoner in a Concentration Camp’.“
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss a housing diversity survey, special events, Florida Park Drive’s delayed median (traffic-calming) project, and it will hear a presentation on the regional tennis and racquet club construction, plus a budget presentation on the general fund. The full agenda is here.The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items, 10 a.m. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.
The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.
Keep in Mind the Summer BreakSpot: Free Meals for Kids and Teens, Monday through Friday: Flagler Schools and Café EDU is providing free meals to all kids 18 and under this summer. It started on May 31, it’s running through July 29. Meals Must be Consumed Onsite. No Identification Needed. No Application Necessary. The Summer BreakSpot Program, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is federally funded under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and, in Florida, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Sites are locally operated by nonprofit organizations (sponsors) that provide the meals and receive a reimbursement from USDA. For additional information, please reach out to Café EDU at 386-437-7526 x1159, or email [email protected] The free meal locations are:
Flagler-Palm Coast High School
5500 E. Highway 100, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Breakfast: 7:45am–8:30am
Lunch: 12:15–1:00pm
Dates: May 31–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.
Housing Authority
502 S. Bacher St., Bunnell, FL 32110
Breakfast: 9:00am–9:30am
Lunch: 11:30–12:00pm
Dates: June 6–July 29, Monday through Friday, except July 4.
Notably: It’s Buckminster Fuller’s birthday (1895), which means one thing:
Now this:
As the keelboat turned her bow into the stream, Lewis and his party cut themselves off from civilization. There would be no more incoming letters, no orders, no commissions, no fresh supplies, no reinforcements, nothing reaching them, until they returned. The captains expected to be gone two years, perhaps more. In all that
time, in whatever lay ahead of them, whatever decisions had to be made, they would receive no guidance from their superiors. This was an independent command, such as the U.S. Army had not previously seen and never would again. Lewis and Clark were as free as Columbus, Magellan, or Cook to make their mark on the sole basis of their own judgments and abilities. Their first afternoon together on the Missouri, they made three and a quarter miles. They camped that night on the head of an island on the starboard side. Spring storms continued and a hard rain lasted through the night. At 6:00 a.m., May 22, they were on their way.”
–From Stephen Ambrose’s Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West (1996).
