Jevante Hamilton, 25, Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Timothy Davidson, 25

Jevante Hamilton, a 25-year-old resident of Daytona Beach, on Monday became the second person in Flagler County to be indicted for first-degree murder for allegedly causing the death of an individual after selling the person fentanyl. Hamilton is accused of killing Timothy J. Davidson, 25, by overdose on Aug. 24, 2019 in Palm Coast.

It’s a capital felony, exposing Hamilton to the death penalty.









Last August, Joseph Colon, the first man in Flagler to be indicted on a similar charge–for the death by fentanyl overdose of Savannah Deangelis at her home in 2017–pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Sheriff Rick Staly since Deangelis’s death has vowed to have his detectives aggressively investigate every overdose death on the premise that it is a homicide–and a murder–until it is determined otherwise. That was the approach regarding Davidson’s death, which led to the arrest of his alleged dealer within hours.

It was 6:30 in the morning that August day 14 months ago when Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 2 Cole Court in Palm Coast. Davidson, who lived with his parents at the house, was on the floor in his bedroom, next to his bed, unresponsive. A deputy performed CPR.

Davidson’s father had found his son in the room unresponsive earlier and himself attempted CPR.

Paramedics arrived and redoubled resuscitation efforts, to no avail. “They worked a code on the male for approximately 20 minutes before announcing the male’s death,” a sheriff’s incident report states. Davidson was pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m.

His 66-year-old mother told deputies that her son had no known health issues, but that he had been known to use narcotics. The death would later be termed an overdose.









Davidson’s cell phone was in the room. Detectives took possession of it and determined that the last caller to the phone had allegedly sold fentanyl to Davidson. They texted the number on the phone, and through various means, set up a meeting point for a “deal” at Market Place on Hargrove Grade. Jevante Hamilton, 24, a resident of Daytona Beach, was among those who turned up, and found to be in possession of the phone that had received the texts sent from Davidson’s phone–and that had been instrumental in the alleged fentanyl transaction earlier, the alleged transaction that led to Davidson’s death.

Substance found during what had started as an undercover buy–what detectives call a “buy-bust”–for narcotics turned out to be fentanyl. Hamilton then allegedly told deputies that he had delivered fentanyl and crack cocaine (what he termed “Boy” and “Hard” in slang) to an individual at an auto-repair shop on Hargrove Grade the previous day.

Hamilton was arrested on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, a felony. He has been held without bond at the Flagler County jail since.

That’s where he was served Monday with the warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

“This is the second successful investigation of a drug dealer who caused an overdose death being indicted by a Grand Jury for murder in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release issued this morning. “Our detectives did a great job and worked with the State Attorney’s Office to take this poison peddler off the streets and put him behind bars before he could cause another death while they were investigating this murder. We will do everything we can to stop poison peddlers and if you cause a death we will do everything we can to put you away in prison for a long time.”

According to his obituary, a Deland native, had been “very active in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church serving as an altar boy, the youth group and graduating from Mother Seton School and St. Joseph Academy,” and had graduated Summa Cum Laude from Seminole State College, where he earned his Associate Degree as an Automotive Tech in 2016. At the time of his death, his family had requested donations to Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare.