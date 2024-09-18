Tonight’s Palm Coast City Council Budget Meeting Postponed as 2 Members Have Covid

The City of Palm Coast’s final budget hearing, scheduled for Wednesday evening, September 18, has been postponed to Wednesday, September 25, at 5:05 p.m. due to the illness of two City Council members who have tested positive for Covid. Without their presence, the Council is unable to reach a quorum and therefore cannot proceed with the meeting.

The final budget hearing is a crucial event for the City of Palm Coast, as it is the Council’s final opportunity to formally approve the fiscal year 2025 budget. This budget sets the financial priorities and allocates resources for essential city services, projects, and initiatives for the coming year. The involvement of all City Council members is vital to ensuring a well-rounded discussion and decision-making process, which reflects the best interests of the community.









The council approved the budget and next year’s tax rate on first reading on Sept. 6, in a 3-1 vote.

Public involvement in the final budget hearing is key, as residents have the opportunity to provide input and voice their opinions on the proposed budget. Budget hearings typically drew few residents. Postponing the meeting ensures a safer, more productive setting for both the Council and the public to participate fully in this significant decision-making process, the city said in a release issued this afternoon.

The rescheduled hearing will take place in the Community Wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue, on September 25, 2024, at 5:05 p.m. The council has a scheduled workshop for next Tuesday, Sept. 24, when the public was expected to weigh in on potential appointees for the council seat vacated by Cathy Heighter. The administration will make the call on that meeting based on council members’ health, as the date approaches.

The Centers for Disease Control reports a Covid positivity rate of 14.9 percent in Florida in the past two weeks, meaning that 14.9 percent of people tested test positive for the virus. While the disease continues to claim a toll, the death rate is close to or near its lowest levels since the pandemic began in 2020.