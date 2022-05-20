Costco Opening Wholesale Club on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach in 2024

Costco Wholesale is opening a 150,000-square-foot store in Daytona Beach in 2024, bringing the members-only wholesale club retailer within 30 miles or less of most Palm Coast and Flagler County residents–just as a BJ’s wholesaler is planning a store on State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

Costco will break ground at a 17-acre site One Daytona on International Speedway Boulevard, across from the International Speedway, the News-Journal is reporting. The paper attributes the announcement to Roxanne Ribakoff, president of the One Daytona entertainment/retail complex. The information could not immediately be independently confirmed with Costco.









Costco has stores in the greater Orlando, Jacksonville and, since December, Melbourne areas.

Walmart’s Sam’s Club, Costco’s principal competitor and the nation’s leading retailer, has a retail location off LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach, one exit north of International Speedway Boulevard.

Costco, a 46-year-old company, reported net sales of $17.33 billion for the four weeks ended on May 1, up 13.9 percent from a year earlier, and sales of $100 billion for the 24 weeks ending on Feb. 24, up from $86 billion a year earlier. The chain operates 573 warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada and dozens more in other countries. It was trading at $415 a share today, down from an all-time peak of $608 in early April.

The Daytona store is expected to have up to 250 jobs, according to the News-Journal. The company pays almost $17 an hour on average for its front-line employees such as cashiers and customer service employees, according to indeed.com, and from $28,000 to just over $40,000 a year for its loading and stocking staff.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to break ground later this year on a 31-acre site just west of Seminole Woods Boulevard and RaceTrac on State Road 100. The land is soon to be cleared of woods and brush.