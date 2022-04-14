Flagler Pines RV Storage Will Soon Be History to Make Way for BJ’s Wholesale Club Shopping Center

The Flagler Pines RV & Boat Storage has been occupying the 7-odd grassy acres off State Road 100 near Seminole Woods Boulevard longer than Palm Coast has been a city. It’ll soon be gone to make room for three of the four new businesses–a variety store, a tire store and two restaurants–that’ll accompany the new BJ’s Wholesale Club on the same property, further back.

The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday approved the next step–the first with significant construction–in the development of the 31-acre site that will be home to BJ’s just west of the RaceTrac gas station along State Road 100 in Palm Coast. The shopping center is to be called Cornerstone at Seminole Woods.









To the extent that they might see through any remaining line of trees, passersby along 100 will see a significant amount of clear-cutting and the digging of a large pond at the south end of the site, though no actual infrastructure will go up yet. The cleared trees and vegetation will be trucked out of the site from an access road off of State Road 100. Fill will be brought in through the same access road, elevating the pad for the wholesale club by 30 inches, and the outparcel pads by 29 inches. Drainage swales will cross the midpoint of the property, east to west and north to south. Once the shopping center opens, there will be access points off of State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. Build-out is expected in 2024, according to development documents.

“This will be the future site of the wholesale club here and some outparcels,” Mark Hudgins of Melbourne-based Matthew Development told the planning board, without naming BJ’s specifically. Jay Gardner, the Flagler County property appraiser who still owns the property, confirmed last month that it would be BJ’s. Palm Coast’s utility will be providing water and sewer connections, though the site is currently in the county’s jurisdiction. It will be annexed into the city in the future. There will be no utility installations just yet. That will happen “in probably another month or two,” Hudgins said.



“The development will consist of a 103,000 square-feet (sq-ft) of Discount Club and a proposed development plan which includes 3,500 sq-ft of Fast-Food Restaurant, 10,700 sq-ft of Variety Store, 6,500 sq-ft of Sit-Dow/Fast Casual Restaurant, and a 7,800 sq-ft Tire Store,” according to senior project manager and engineer Nelson Caparas of LTG Engineering, in a document submitted to the county’s planning department.

Adam Mengel, the county’s planning director, was also almost cheeky about naming the future BJ’s–“This application concerns the future big box commercial yet unnamed. We don’t want to, anyway, name out loud,” he said–describing the coming clear-cutting, or “grading,” in the developers’ technical term, as “intended to get in front of wetland permitting requirements.” Some of the acreage will remain untouched, including a wetlands preservation area at the southeast corner of the property.









The planning board will again be involved in subsequent steps such as site plan approval, when the design of individual buildings will be submitted. Meanwhile, “not much else at this step,” Mengel said. “This will be step one of two, maybe three steps that you’ll see coming forward in the next few months.”

As for the boats and RVs now parked on the grass at Flagler Pines RV & Boat storage, there’s no shortage new self-storage facilities, including several on State Road 100–and another one that the Planning Board was considering on the same agenda.