Confirmed: BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Lined Up for Palm Coast on SR 100 Near County Airport

Yes, it’s a BJ’s Wholesale Club that’ll be rising on parts of a 40-acre parcel along State Road 100 in Palm Coast, near the county airport, in a deal very close to completion.









The development will consist of a 103,000 square-feet BJ’s, a 3,500 square foot fast-food restaurant, 10,700 square feet devoted to a variety store, a 6,500 saure foot sit-down, fast-casual restaurant, and a 7,800 square foot tire store, according to documents submitted for regulatory review to the county’s planning division. Drawings for the development also include a gas station, and a liquor store attached to the club.

Jay Gardner, the Flagler County property appraiser who happens to own the land, had said back in November, when the acreage was going through rezoning at the county’s planning board and county commission, that the commercial development would be “something that everyone in the county will be happy about.” But he would not let on further, saying it was too early yet.

Rumors have been flying around since. Contacted by a reporter this afternoon, he put the reporter on hold for several minutes, then picked up again and confirmed it: “This one is pretty far down the road, and it is BJ’s,” Gardner said. “Pretty much the cat is out of the bag, so it’s OK” to speak of it. He said the deal could still break down: the economy could turn, the unforeseen could intervene, but he repeated several times that this one was “pretty far down the road.” He had just spoken with the developer to tell him “everybody is talking about it,” and to get clearance to disclose BJ’s identity.









“This still could still blow up and go, down the road, as pretty often happens,” he said, “but we’re hoping it’s going to continue, that the deal will go through.”

BJ’s operates 226 “clubs,” or stores, in the Eastern United States on the model of Costco and Sam’s Club. Palm Coast is still too small to support a Costco or a Sam’s Club, with those stores either in Daytona Beach or in Jacksonville. BJ’s also operates 157 gas stations at more than two thirds of its “clubs.” It had revenue of $15.4 billion last year, compared to $51.9 billion for Costco and $73.5 billion for Sam’s Club. BJ’s called 2021 “the best year in the company’s history” in a release issued earlier this month.

On Wednesday, savvy observers would have noticed an item among the six before Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee, that would authorize Matthew Development to conduct site development work on the acreage. The application included a (redacted) purchase and sale agreement dated June 14, 2021. (The selling price has been redacted.) The buyer is Matthew Development LLC, which has developed BJ’s, Wawa, Target, and many other such stores. “The developer is predicating his whole show on whether his big box comes or not,” Gardner said.

LTG, Inc. has been retained by Matthew Development to prepare a traffic impact study for the proposed wholesale club. The development is currently expected to generate some 7,600 daily vehicular trips, a substantial addition to State Road 100 that will also impact Seminole Woods Boulevard.









The acreage is being developed under the county’s jurisdiction, but once developed, the parcels will be annexed into Palm Coast. The two governments’ administration have been cooperating closely. All zoning issues have been resolved (the land was recently rezoned commercial).

Repeatedly, however, Gardner urged caution about considering it a done deal. “I’m never one to get all excited until it’s a done deal,” he said. “They’re not 100 percent committed yet, it’s pretty far down the road.” He said he expected the deal to close probably around the middle of the year.