Another Apparent Drive-By Shooting Targeting Juvenile in Bunnell, But No Reported Injuries

Five or six shots were reported in the area of East Booe Street and South Cherry Street in South Bunnell just before 12:30 p.m. today, leaving behind an abandoned bicycle in the road, a bag of pot and shell casings, but no apparent injuries.









The location is within a block of South Cherry Street, where 16-year-old Keymarion Hall was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by a week ago, and three blocks from where 16-year-old Noah Smith was killed in January. Soon after the Smith shooting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly warned against any form of retaliatory acts. And last Friday, after announcing an arrest connected to the Smith shooting, he said the Hall and Smith shootings may have been related.

The Bunnell Police Department and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded, shutting down the area of the shooting to traffic, and later investigating other areas of South Bunnell as they were following leads leads.

First Baptist Christian Academy at 200 East Moody Boulevard went into lockdown and remained so for at least 90 minutes.

“Officers spoke with several other people in the area who were unable to provide any details about the incident,” a Bunnell city release issued this afternoon states, though authorities were, in fact, aware that the incident may have involved a blue sedan and that the individual on the bicycle may have been a juvenile. “Officers spoke with several other people in the area who were unable to provide any details about the incident. The investigation is on-going as officers review privately owned video cameras and conduct a neighborhood canvass.”









There are surveillance cameras at the Carver Center on East Drain Street and at an addiction recovery house nearby, among other locations. Bunnell over a decade ago installed surveillance cameras at certain intersections in South Bunnell, but they have long been de-activated. Last week, just before an unveiling by the Sheriff’s Office and CrimeStoppers of a billboard seeking the public’s help with leads in the killing of Smith, workers were working on a surveillance camera at U.S. 1 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. “We’re evaluating our surveillance cameras in that area and looking to replace them,” Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon said.

Hall’s cousin, DeWayne Jenkins, posted on his social media page soon after the shooting: “Shooting again in broad daylight! Rick Staley whatever you wanna do I’m with ya. Y’all can call me what you want but I’m not burying my babies. And y’all know where I’m at.” The posting led to an outpouring of reactions, including concerns about a stray bullet having “no one’s name on it” and the rash of conflicts compounded by violence.

Anyone with information about today’s shooting–or any of the recent shootings–is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-277-TIPS.