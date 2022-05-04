Less than two years ago, Keymarion Hall, 15 at the time, was shot and wounded at a large outdoors party hosted by The Palace Bar in Bunnell. He survived and returned to school, where he was known as a strong athlete and a member of the school’s basketball team.

Late Tuesday night, Hall was shot in Bunnell. The circumstances appear similar to those that ended the life of 16-year-old Noah Smith, also an FPC student, in a shooting just last January.









Another person, 24-year-old Nysean Giddens, who was out on bond on a manslaughter charge, was shot and wounded, and apprehended.

Tuesday’s shooting took place in the area of East Booe Street in Bunnell shortly after 10 p.m. in what was reported to authorities as an incident involving more than a dozen shots fired in what may have been a drive-by shooting. Hall was transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

A vehicle fled from the scene recklessly, and was quickly stopped by authorities near the RaceTrac gas station by Seminole Woods and State Road 100 in Bunnell, where Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a K-9 unit. Giddens was bleeding from gunshot wounds. The number of people in the vehicle has not been determined, but none fled on foot.

Giddens, of 502 South Cherry Street in Bunnell, was charged with second degree felony manslaughter last August in the drug-overdose death of Shaun Callahan. That case is scheduled for a September trial docket.

[This is a developing story.]