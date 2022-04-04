The Flagler County Commission this morning approved a proclamation and heard a presentation on the county’s affordable housing efforts, coinciding with revelations last week that the Legislature again broke a promise not to raid the state’s 30-year-old affordable housing trust fund and use its money for other purposes, short-changing needs across the state.









The state established the Sadowski trust fund in 1992 as a dedicated revenue source from documentary stamps tax collections for affordable housing. Thirty percent of revenue was intended for the State Housing Trust Fund, and 70 percent of it for the Local Government Housing Trust Fund, namely underwriting two programs–the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program known as SHIP, and the rental assistance program known as SAIL, or State Apartment Incentive Loan. Inversely, SHIP is administered locally by cities and counties, and SAIL is administered by the state, through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

The fund lived up to its promise for the first nine years. Then in 2002, 2005 and 2006 the raids–thefts out of the fund’s purpose–began, and starting in 2009, raide became an annual certainty, including $404 million in 2009 alone. In total, between 1993 and 2020, the fund took in $6.2 billion. Only 57 percent of that was appropriated for affordable housing programs. The rest–$2.19 billion–was raided (or “swept” out, according to the state’s preferred euphemism) to subsidize other programs or tax cuts. Just weeks ago, legislators raided yet another $100 million.

What’s left of the money is leveraged locally with private sector loans, resulting in up to $4 to $6 for every $1 of state funding. “Fair housing builds the strength of our community by giving each one of us a fair shot at finding our place here in the community to think to build and to dream for our futures,” Devrie Paradowski, Flagler County’s Housing Program Coordinator in the county’s Housing Services division said during the County Commission’s segment on a fair housing proclamation.









The county receives funding every year through the Sadowsky trust fund to meet housing needs of some of the very low and moderate income households, and to preserve and expand the availability of affordable housing. Last year the county received $766,144 in SHIP dollars. The county anticipates $1.1 million for the coming year. The money is used as incentives through down payment assistance loans, rehabilitation of housing for some, replacement housing for others. There’s also homeowner education and counseling to help prospective home buyers through the steps to a sound mortgage. The county’s affordable housing advisory committee is the bridge between the county and the developer community to get that done. The county division is also monitoring 180 loans.

“We have to spend most of our funds on construction activities. We have to spend a majority of them on homeownership activities, which is why we don’t spend a lot of them on like rental assistance,” Paradowski said.

In 2020, county SHIP funds helped 20 new homeowners, prevented three foreclosures and what would have been four homeless cases, and helped start hardening construction on nine homes. There was no money in 2021. The Legislature had allocated $225 million to affordable housing programs. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the entire amount despite billions of dollars in federal aid to the state from Covid relief packages. The same year, the governor recommended raiding $225 million out of the fund to subsidize other uses unrelated to affordable housing.









“That wasn’t the first time that’s ever happened. But it should be the last time that is going to happen because the funding is now recurring funding,” Paradowski said.

“There is a 40 percent return on investment for every single dollar that we spend from the Sadowski Housing Trust Fund,” Paradowski said. “So this benefits the state but it also benefits us locally when we’re using these funds here in our community,” she said, referring to a 2021 study by the Regional Economic Consulting Group conducted on request by the Florida Association of Local Housing Finance Authorities. (See the study in full below.)

The study was commissioned in light of the recurring legislative raids of the Sadowsky Fund of both the SHIP and SAIL programs.

In 2021, the Legislature allocated only $209.2 million for affordable housing–$147 million for SHIP, $62.5 million for the rental assistance program, a far cry from what the fund could afford, if its dollars weren’t raided.

“A combined appropriation for SHIP and SAIL of $648.3 million in FY 2021-22 by the Florida legislature, and $3.5 billion in total development costs, Florida would see 30,473 units newly constructed or rehabilitated, 48,199 jobs created, and an economic impact of more than $7.3 billion,” the Regional Economic Consulting Group’s analysis found. Even accounting for significantly inflated figures typical of such economic analysis, the findings still pointed to substantial economic benefit. “With the economic activity created, $245 million taxes would be created, with $127.2 million going back to the state. SAIL tends to carry a larger dollar for dollar economic impact; however, SHIP can produce more units, and provide more housing at a cheaper per unit cost. Both programs are vital for providing housing for low-income to moderate income Floridians, and as a boon economy wide.”

But last year legislators opted to permanently split the Sadowski trust funds three ways, channeling two thirds of the money to clean water projects and flooding mitigation, even though those projects have nothing to do with the intended purpose of the fund, leaving just one-third of the fund’s generated revenue for affordable housing. Legislators pledged that the funding would be recurring.









The pledge didn’t last. In the legislative session just ended, lawmakers took out another $100 million from the Sadowsky fund, the Orlando Sentinel reported, lowering the amount of money available for rental assistance.

“The transfer from the state housing trust fund, made during budget negotiations during the last week of session, leaves the rental assistance program with $53.25 million for the coming budget year that begins July 1,” the Sentinel reported. “Language was slipped into the back of the budget bill during the last week of the session, transferring $100 million from Sadowski into the Hometown Hero Housing Program, for down payment assistance and closing costs, to be established and run by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.”

That program does not yet exist.

Toward the end of today’s commission meeting, Denise Calderwood, a former candidate for the commission who remains involved in affordable housing issues, rang an alarm she’s been ringing for a few years. “I just hope and pray that all of you gentlemen educate yourself in the status of housing in Flagler County and truly understand that we have a housing crisis here for the people who are on low income, disability or regular social security,” Calderwood said. “They cannot afford to stay and remain in Flagler County and we are going to have a homeless crisis on our hands, if we don’t do anything. The affordable housing developers that have come to Flagler County, those apartments are not affordable. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard anybody call you, complain to you. My phone rings off the hook on a 24-hour basis. And recently the county staff had told me about five people who were being evicted from the Town Center apartments, who were put in there with county assistance, because it was affordable when they first signed on. It is not affordable now. The rent starts at $1,200 a month. The average Social Security check in Flagler County is $889, disability. That’s the average, the average Joe, and most of those people don’t have pensions. So when we talk about fair housing, it’s across the board.”

In a crowning irony, April is national Fair Housing Month.

