4th Person Killed in 7 Hours on Flagler Roads as Woman Crashes Off US1 in Bunnell

Palm Coast and Flagler County ended 2021 with the lowest number of traffic fatalities in 27 years (nine), and started 2022 with no fatalities for almost two months.

That ended today with a series of horrendous crashes. The first one took place at 5:45 a.m. on State Road 100, killing one person. The second occurred minutes later down the road, in heavy fog, killing two.









The third occurred during the noon hour, in bright light and no weather conditions, on U.S. 1 in Bunnell, across from the Atlantis shopping center, when a woman at the wheel of a sedan somehow lost control as she apparently was driving north, drifted into the east shoulder and the ditch and crashed. The vehicle ended up facing southwest.

The Palm Coast Fire Department’s Engine 25 and Ladder 25 along with a Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance responded, as did the Sheriff’s Office and the Bunnell Police Department. Rescuers sheared off the roof of the car, but the woman died at the scene. The vehicle appeared filled with belongings.

The crash shut down both northbound lanes on U.S. 1, with the Palm Coast Fire Police regulating traffic at the scene. The investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol, whose investigators were still working the two crashes on State Road 100.

Approaching 2 p.m., traffic was backing up even in the two open, southbound lanes of U.S. 1, suggesting to drivers that they were better advised to seek alternate routes away from U.S. 1 in Bunnell.

The last time four people lost their lives in a single day on Flagler roads was in April 2020, when an adult and two children in one car and an adult in another were killed in a head-on crash in Andalusia, at night, on unlit State Road 100.