Two Killed, a Third Critical in Two Separate Crashes in Heavy Fog on SR100

Last Updated: 8:44 a.m.

Traffic update, 8:45 a.m.—Eastbound SR 100 is now open, westbound is being diverted down 305 to Mahogany Boulevard in the Mondex, west on Mahogany to Water Oak Road. “It is moving but it’s still going to be heavily congested in the area, but the fog has lifted,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Two people have lost their lives and a third is in critical condition in two unrelated car crashes within minutes of each other in heavy fog on State Road 100 early this morning, causing the road to be closed in both directions from the Putnam County line to County Road 305, Sheriff Rick Staly said.

The first incident, a head-on crash, took place at 5:45 at 100 and County Road 305 when a Dodge Charger and a Jeep collided. A passenger in the Charger died. The drivers of the two cars and possibly a third individual suffered injuries and were transported to hospitals: the crash required three ambulances. Authorities requested an emergency helicopter, but none could fly due to weather. That crash caused authorities to close 100 at Water Oak Road, west to the county line.







“It looks like the first crash at 100 and 305 was an accident of somebody drifting across the center line during the fog and struck another car head-on,” Staly said, “and again, we’re not the investigators, so all this could change.”

Barely 15 minutes later, an SUV and a van were involved in the second crash. “That occurred at State Road 100 and Water Oak and that one appears to be a head-on collision, probably somebody improperly passing but we’ll let FHP investigate and determined exactly what happened,” the sheriff said. “That one has a confirmed fatality and may result in a second fatality. State Road 100 is completely closed from State Road 305 west to the Putnam County line. We’re not directing traffic down into the Mondex and trying to come around because it is so foggy here, and clearly fog has played a role in those fatalities. The fog is starting to burn off now.” The sheriff, who lives on the West Side, said the area has been foggy for a few days.

Staly said in that crash, the individual who appears to have caused it “was driving extremely reckless and was passing cars in the dense fog.”

Putnam emergency personnel responded to the second crash, along with Flagler sheriff’s deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol. One of the vehicles in the second crash was briefly on fire, and both drivers were unconscious as rescuers attempted to get get to them.









A school district spokesman reported at 8:20 a.m. that there was “minimal to no impact for our buses. They’re able to utilize alternate routes around the area in question.”

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, with SR100 backed up in both directions from the points where they have been shut down. “Palm Coast Fire Police are assisting us with traffic and I have multiple deputies on scene,” the sheriff said, noting that there are no easy ways to get around the blockages except through wide detours. He said traffic management at the scene did not want to divert traffic into the Mondex if it was going to cause further hazards in foggy conditions, now that rescuers have their hands full.

.

