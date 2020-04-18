Four Killed, Including Two Teens, in 2-Vehicle Crash on SR100 in West Flagler

A two vehicle crash resulted in the death of four people Saturday night on a dark stretch of State Road 100 in Andalusia in West Flagler. It is the deadliest crash on Flagler roads since a three-vehicle crash took five lives on U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway in February 2017.

The crash took place at 8:48 p.m., not far from Shell Bluff Park.A woman and two teens were reportedly in one vehicle, heading back to Palm Coast, and a man was in the other, heading toward Palatka. The group returning to Palm Coast was followed by family members in a separate car that was not involved in the crash. The two groups had been returning from a family event in Putnam County.









“Our deputies responded to 911 calls indicating that there was a crash in the 13000 block of West State Road 100,” Sheriff Rick Staly said at the scene. He had been on his regular Friday night patrol when he got the call of the crash from the scene of another, far less serious wreck on I-95.

“Both vehicles were fully engulfed. Deputy Derek Logsdon was the first deputy on scene,” Staly said. “He told me the cars were so engulfed that he couldn’t even get close to the vehicles, although he tried. Deputy Brian Jackson was second on the scene, then the fire department. Everybody did everything they could. Myself and two other deputies and then supervisors arrived on the scene. It’s probably one of the most horrific crashes I’ve seen in my career.” (The sheriff has been on the job with only a few years’ interruption since the early 1970s.)

As he spoke, a family member sobbed a few dozen feet away in the dark, against the flash of numerous police cars’ lights. Two victim’s advocates from the sheriff’s office were on their way.

“My understanding is there were two or three family members that were here that were–and I have to speculate–traveling ins separate cars, traveling back from an event, as I understand it,” the sheriff said. He believed at least three victims were residents of Flagler County.

Staly said it may not have been a direct head-on crash, but something close to it. The Florida Highway Patrol’s Cpl. Pete Young was the traffic homicide investigator at the scene.

Traffic was closed in both directions on 100. Travelers weren’t going to be able to get to Palatka through 100 for “many hours,” Staly said.

As the night wore on, four or five vehicles carrying family members of the victims arrived at the scene. The medical examiner arrived just after 11 p.m.

“Obviously,” Staly said of Logsdon, “he wishes that he could have gotten here quicker, before the vehicles were fully involved, but he seems to be holding up fine. The fire department got here and did a good job too. This is one of those crashes that probably no one could have survived.” It was possible that the department’s Critical Incident Stress Management team would intervene on behalf of the evening’s responders at debriefing.

Flagler County Fire Rescue firefighters responded, as did Fire Flight, the county’s emergency helicopter. Authorities did not know if anyone had been ejected at first. The helicopter searched the area from the air and ruled that out.

“This has been a tragic year for our county for traffic fatalities,” he said. The crash brought the year’s total number of fatalities to 14, exceeding all of last year’s total in the county by two.