Flagler Sheriff’s Employees Donate Nearly $16,000 for Shop With a Cop Holiday Program

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is excited to support Shop with a Cop this holiday season. Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities, a tax-deductible 501(C)(3) charity established by Sheriff Staly in 2020, will be hosting its Shop with a Cop event on December 10, 2021, to provide holiday gifts to children in the Flagler County community who would otherwise not have a holiday.

Each pay period, FCSO employees have the ability to donate to the Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities and for 2021, FCSO personnel have donated a total of $15,776.83 towards the Shop with a Cop program. Shop with a Cop is part of the mission of the Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities organization and is sponsored and supported by FCSO. The goal of Shop with a Cop is to help children and families that are in need due to economic circumstances, domestic violence, or children that have been placed in the care of guardians so they may have some holiday cheer.









Children are selected to participate in the event by nominations from FCSO employees and Flagler County Schools’ staff. Shop with a Cop is scheduled for December 10, 2021, at Walmart in Palm Coast. The event kicks off with law enforcement and detention deputies picking up the children at their homes and going to the Chiumento law offices building in Town Center. The event will begin at 5:00 PM with games and activities for children and at 6:00 PM, children and deputies will travel to Walmart, escorted by the FCSO Motors Unit with lights and sirens. Each participating child will receive a gift card where they will have the opportunity to shop for themselves and family members.

“I’m very proud of our team that not only serves the community every day but also gives back to our community to help build a positive relationship between children and law enforcement,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’d like to extend an additional thank you to AMVETS, Car Time Inc., Sensible Water Solutions, The Blue Knights, and other community members who’ve generously donated to this year’s Shop with a Cop too. I encourage members of our community to support Flagler Sheriff’s Children’s Charities by making a tax-deductible donation. Our team is very excited about the upcoming event and we are looking forward to watching the children get into the holiday spirit.”

If you would like to support Shop with a Cop and aid in the mission of spreading holiday cheer to the children of Flagler County, you can donate by clicking https://bit.ly/2Y4cMpg or by going to our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcsoshopwithacop. For more information on how to get involved, please email [email protected]