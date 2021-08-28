Fallen Deputy’s Daughter’s Anguish: ‘This Virus Has Come Home, It’s Everywhere and It’s Killing the People We Love’

Tina Luciano is the 30-year-old daughter of Paul Luciano, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Corrections Deputy who died on Thursday of covid complications. On August 7, Tina wrote on her Facebook wall of getting vaccinated as she was witnessing her father battle covid, describing his struggle as “the scariest thing I’ve ever faced” and being unable to get close to him, as he was hospitalized and isolated.









On Friday, she wrote of her father’s passing. “My dad was as strong and as loving as they come, not in a million years would I have thought I would have to face this virus,” she wrote, giving permission to run both pieces: “I just want people to know that these are their choices on how they handle this deadly virus but the pain and aftermath it leaves behind is devastating, and do not ignore the dangers. This virus has come home, now it’s everywhere and it’s killing the people we love.” They appear below, the earlier piece first, unedited.

On August 7:

I had every intention to get vaccinated without second thought but working as much as I do stopped me and I kept putting it off I kept telling myself that I had to get some time off first because I didn’t know how I was going to react to it. Well I got the first vaccine yesterday God gave me the time in the harshest way. While my dad fights through the hardest part of this virus I took the first steps in protecting myself.

But before you tell me your opinion or get upset about this decision know this. My father has been through hell and back all his life surviving everything life threw at him, heart attacks, repetitive heart surgery’s, injuries from a job that demands too much of him. And this, THIS virus is what’s beating him worse than any of it. People are dying no matter who you voted for, people are dying no matter what your views on all of it are, just this week alone I’ve seen a family lose their grandmother whom this lady is as tough and strong as they come surviving countless health issues and obstacles in her path she pushed through but this virus took her. Seeing close friend and his wife in the hospital while she’s pregnant not being able to breath she’s been there for 3 weeks 3 WEEKS of this hell hanging on to her family.









Now my dad… I’ve never been scared like this before, through all of it it was scary but I knew he would always get through it I’m his daughter I know how strong he is. This is the scariest thing I’ve ever faced….not only do I not want to lose my father but I’m scared how long this has to go on of just losing people…my cousin has it now and she’s young with a family and I’m scared.

I am actually asking people to please get vaccinated. It is your choice you can make it but if you have not or any loved ones have not been touched by this plague you do not understand the true hell that this causes. I can’t see my dad I can’t hold his hand ide give anything to sit in his room and just sit with him and I can’t. I made the decision to see my mom after all of it and stay with her even if it meant I had to pitch a tent in the front yard I was gonna be with my mom. So please god keep my dad in your thoughts and prayers and please protect yourselves and others. I will not mention this again and I will not argue with anyone about this but just know if you don’t that this is what hell feels like…..

On August 27:

No one can ever tell how to brace for something like this…..no one can ever describe the feeling of loss because we all love differently and we all handle things differently. You would like to say that you’re gonna stand up with your head held high and be strong and share the love for that person with your family and friends around you which you should by any means…but there’s no more worse feeling in this world than losing someone like your father and wanting nothing else in this world but your father.









I know my dad touched a lot of lives in the world and i am here if anyone needs or wants to talk he is and always was a great man and I hope that I can even be half of the person he was.

I hope I can make him proud no matter what. And too why i am posting this on Facebook, COVID took my father…..when we hear about it we hear it’s in another country another state another county….it’s here….it’s home….and it doesn’t care who you are it doesn’t care about your political views and it certainly doesn’t care about you or your loved ones….so please everyone stay safe get vaccinated if you can stay apart if you can help it….please LIVE! because I don’t know anyone else’s experience with this but I can’t lose anyone else i am devastated, I hurt….this is a nightmare and I can’t wake up….I can’t wake up…

Tina Luciano is a Palm Coast resident. On Friday, she took video of her father being moved to a funeral home in Volusia County, below.