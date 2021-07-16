A Qualified Defense of Trump Supporters’ Obscenities in Flagler Beach

In 1989 the U.S. The Supreme Court ruled that flag-burning was protected by the First Amendment. It was a well-reasoned and just decision about symbolic speech.
In 2005 a Danish newspapers ran a dozen cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in ways some Muslims found blasphemous. None of the cartoons were obscene. Some were funny, some in bad taste, and some were plain bigoted. The cartoons led to protests in many countries and riots in some, including deaths. But the newspaper had every right to run the cartoons. I remember running them myself on a previous website I owned, not so much in support of their message, but in support of the newspaper’s right to run them, and against any argument that Muslim or any religious claims to blasphemy somehow trump humor or freed speech.
Ten years later 12 people were murdered by Islamist fanatics in and around the offices of Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine, after it ran covers making fun of Muhammad. We were all Charlie that day. We should still be. You have the right to your hurt feelings, but no one is forcing you to buy the magazine, and you sure as hell don’t have the right to silence a magazine because of your feelings.
In 2011 the U.S. Supreme court by a near-unanimous margin applied a similar reasoning when it ruled that anti-gay demonstrators spewing obscenities at the funerals of American servicemen are protected by the First Amendment. This is what Oliver Wendell Holmes meant when he argued persuasively for the freedom for the thought that we hate. The First Amendment would be meaningless if it only protected happy thoughts and conventional blabber. St. Augustine, that first Puritan, never tired of speaking of mere curiosity as “sacrilegious.” Well, journalism, literature, cinema at their best is nothing if not sacrilegious. There’s not only a right but at times a duty to offend.
Examples overflow. There was also the case of the rancid Gainesville preacher who held a “Burn a Koran” Day (reprehensible, but still defensible on free speech grounds: if the flag, why not scriptures?). And just a few weeks ago a near-unanimous Supreme Court ruled in favor of cheerleader Brani Levy, 14, to write “Fuck school, fuck softball, fuck cheer, fuck everything” on a social media page, from home: her school’s authority should not have policing reach beyond the schoolhouse door.
All this to bring us to the ongoing controversy in Flagler Beach over those obscene Fuck Biden signs peddled on a regular basis by your average Trump goons, on placards and on the side of a mastodon of a truck that’s been used since last year as an ambulant board for boors. The signs are obscene. The message, which continues to blare the lie that Trump was the real winner of last November’s election, is Qanon mythology, and I have no problem saying that the people masquerading as protesters out there are stupid, rude, and many times more deplorable than the basket cases Hillary Clinton spoke of in 2016. These goons are corroding democracy and sullying communities with their behavior. And it is to me unquestionable that they do not represent the ordinary Trump supporter, even in Flagler.
More likely, they’re the effluents of groups like the Qanon-powered “Flagler Liberty Coalition” or the Trump Club so proudly led by the likes of Ed Danko and Alan Lowe, his Sancho Panza he wants installed as Palm Coast mayor. Danko, the Palm Coast City Council member, has told me previously his group has nothing to do with the goons. Really? I’ve never heard him denounce them from the city council dais, where it would actually matter, the way he so often denounces–slanders, defames, denigrates–people he doesn’t like.
For all that, we should be defending these vulgar demonstrators’ right to say what they please and plaster what insults they want on their signs, obscene or not. I’ve seen many an obscene sign at Black Lives Matter marches and was happy for them. BLM marches happen to have justice on their side. Those Trump goons do not. But that’s irrelevant in this context. We don’t make these judgment calls when it comes to free speech in public places precisely because we don’t want to create a hierarchy of do’s and don’ts. There’s no policing content. And critical theory’s outlandish claims aside, words are just that: words.
What matters is the law. Obscenity is not illegal, nor should it be. You’d be a fool to be obscene to a cop or a judge or anyone at a street corner for that matter, but it’s your right. You can’t be arrested for it–not even if you call the judge names in court (unless it becomes disruptive, but that’s a different legal matter). And if anyone were hassled or arrested over an obscene sign, that would be the true obscenity, because at that point we’d be shredding the First Amendment.
But to be clear: this is speech in public venues, not in private spaces, in privately-owned media, in private businesses, including newspapers and social media sites, which are not First Amendment zones by any stretch, and have every right to police their content to the extent they see fit.
Flagler Beach or the broader community are not without means against these insulting idiots, who so far have had the run of Veterans Park unimpeded. I recall in 2006 when Liquid, the strip club, opened at 2444 S. Oceanshore Blvd., the community rallied, protested, picketed nightly, and got itself an attorney (the intrepid Dennis Bayer) even as the club sued in federal court on its own First Amendment grounds–which, truth be told, would have prevailed had the club had the stomach for the fight. It didn’t. It closed four months later. Not that there’s much comparison between the rabid Trumpsters and a strip club (a strip club is infinitely more honorable), but there is a comparison between the community’s reactions in the two instances. Why are the “demonstrators” allowed such free rein? Why no counter-protests? Where are those civility-dripping Democrats? Where are the more reasonable Republicans?
Smart-phone videos and hopes of getting the demonstrators pushed off or shut down won’t do. Plenty of that is going on as it is in this cancel culture on speed. Let’s not amplify the trend and look worse than those street-corner goons. They advertise their idiocy every time they demonstrate. Let’s not turn them into free speech martyrs by trying to silence them the wrong way. But letting them roam free isn’t the only way, either.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. A version of this piece aired on WNZF.
Comments
mausborn says
We are watching wanna be authoritarians not dressed in military uniforms but in suit and ties ready to try and take our country to a place we cannot imagine and Americans cannot become numb to this because we hear it everyday this is real not just talk. Republicans are under Trumps thumb and they are NOT worried about our constitution but POWER is their only goal.
Why isn’t Trump in jail?
GOP is biggest threat to America’s national security.
They claim to love America but they hate most Americans!
Steve says
Not worth the time nor effort to even acknowledge that they exist. Personally find it gratifying to see washed up Baby Boomers so mentally unfit glorifying a has been orange Love Potion 45 failure. Its a Circus, they are Clowns and Barnum has rolled over.
Merrill S Shapiro says
Yes, even the speech of miscreants is protected! But isn’t it interesting how this has proven to be a partisan issue? Why are there no counter protesters (Republican or Democratic)? Such counter-protesters will only draw more attention to this disgusting-albeit protected-speech.
I would suggest that those who wish to eliminate vulgarity in our community get out and vote for Democrats! When the purveyors of filth see that their efforts are counter-productive, they will, we can only hope, get the idea!!
TrumpsRussianArmy says
They can say what they want. They can live in whatever deluded world they live in. They can worship a serial adulterer, grifter, con man, rapist, and Russian asset. They can donate money to his “war chest” and find themselves in debt or homeless. I do not care. They are their own people. But what you cannot do it white wash what happened on 1/6. You cannot. We saw it with our own eyes. You do not break into a building, with force, with weapons, with the intent to harm, and actually cause harm, and say it was a peaceful gathering or lie about the players. No, they were Trump supporters. They did something unlawful on par with sedition and insurrection.
There was an attempted coup that day, devised by the guy who knew if he lost there would go all his power, his BFF Putin, his secrets, and his eventual jail time would come. It wasn’t ANTIFA. It wasn’t BLM. It was angry, majority white, deluded Americans so fearful of the other they destroyed property and damaged many lives. Congress people took part in this event by giving tours when no tours were allowed and by tweeting out the locations of specific people. It’s sick. It’s un-American.
I believe it was Stalin that said, and I paraphrase here, that Russia would bring down the US from within, without firing a shot. They found their perfect asset in Trump. A guy that admitted he loves stupid people. A guy that played the con and convinced millions to turn their back against democracy by supporting communist principles. They groomed him for almost 40 years. They did what was necessary to put him in the White House. Their intent was to have Trump make decisions that benefited them (he did) and to sow social discourse and unrest (it happened and is still happening).
So they can throw their support behind the Russian asset all they want. They can call Pelosi a b!tch. They can make racial slurs about Kamala. It just shows the kind of people they are inside — awful, gross, pathetic excuses for humans that are soulless, spiteful, ignorant, and lying in bed with Putin himself. So go on, continue to display your hate, it’s easier to spot you, ignore you, and waste no breath on your existence from my POV.
TC says
The democrats named on the truck are accurate discriptions as for BLM they are marxist anarchists, caused multi millions $ damage injuries, looters
They don’t have justice on their side only feckless democrat officials and CNN MSNBC and Flagler Live to let them run wild
Pissed in PC says
Keep drinking that kool aid while you’ve enjoyed your stimulus money that was given to you courtesy of democrats. Turn off the fox hate channel and find independent news sources boomer.
Hal says
This really is not a partisan issue, and as such does not warrant calling certain followers “goons”. The language referred to has been used often in media, press conferences and the like by people from both parties – therefore this is not a partisan issue. The issue is a lack of decorum ( by “older” standards ) , as well as an intolerance to people having different viewpoints and the way they are expressed in recent times.
Bill Green says
Vile, vulgar and deceptive signage, all of which personify the radical Trump supporters who possess no reasonable decorum, little credibility and zero class. A sad commentary on our 1st Amendment, yet I defend their right to spew their skewed, conspiracy-laden rhetoric. I only trust that a vast majority of us citizens see through this hollow and poisonous display of ignorance.
Mike Cocchiola says
It’s hard to live in a democracy. We’d better enjoy it while it lasts.
Jimbo99 says
Both extremists don’t bother me, what they say or do. When you avoid them altogether, they’re like the tree that falls in the Amazon forest, if you aren’t there to see it, read it or hear it. Did it really happen ? If you suspect or even know them to be morons & stupid , that’s one of those things on this planet that it’s a waste of effort to try to change. They are for themselves, those they list as sucking on the truck, really do suck, it’s more a statement of fact than opinion. And they line their pockets with wealth, that’s the only reason I can think of that anyone would try to even enlighten a village idiot, they have to be on the payroll for getitng paid well for it. Otherwise the problem really isn’t worth owning and you hope they don’t move in next door to you. Imagine that parked in a driveway as it becomes protected by those that want to relax the commercial vehicle & signage ordinances in Palm Coast. 2020, I had to drive by a Confederate flag, BLM flag, an inflatable Trump in a diaper. To this day I still see the election of 2020 clutter for Trump, for Biden. And those won’t ever be removed. These are all things that ordinances protect the rest of us from, as well as every small business advertising on the side of a motor vehicle. If they spent as much time maintaining the yard as they do for posting stupid signs, the entire community would be a nicer place for it. But these are people you can’t fix, they’re exactly the individuals that the ordinances were written for. ITT knew these people are among us, they are un-fixable & driving them out & elsewhere with citations & fines is the only way to get rid of them. They just never have, nor will they ever, play well & get along with others. And in their minds they’ll always empower that to victimize & terrorize others. I wish there was a better solution, there just isn’t.
Fearfulcitizen says
I appreciate your analysis of our free speech rights under the Constitution of the United States of America, however we also need to balance that right when it borders on violating the rights of minority citizens or can be viewed as threatening to a person or people of that they label as “unfavorable” citizens, such as illustrated by the attacks on people of Asian descent, propagated by their “so called icon”, trump. As a descendant of survivors of the Pograms in Eastern Europe and the Holocaust , I am particularly sensitive to the racist, Fascist, behaviors of people who carry their various veiled threats. I am surprised that the vehicle involved did not have the Confederate Flag emblazoned or flying on the truck. A day or two after the January 6th insurrection at our Nations Capital, I happened to stop at a local Palm Coast gas station and parked in front of the store was a white pickup truck complete with Confederate Flag, Proud Boy emblems, and one of the militia groups that were directly involved in the January 6th insurrection. The man who drove the vehicle was wearing a leather vest emblazoned with the Nazi Swastica, and other hate group symbols. I was absolutely horrified and honestly terror seized me as I looked at this man who was exercising his first amendment rights. And this was in Palm Coast. These people are among us, even if we don’t want to admit it and they veil it all under their support of a former president, in whose name they use to perpetrate their hate and dangerous ideology. It was no surprise to me that the highest number of arrests of traitors involved in the January 6th insurrection involved Floridians. Since their delusional leader took up residency in Florida, there has been an increase in the number of dangerous exetremists taking up residency in Florida. Does this concern me? Heck yes! My question is where do we draw the line? This truck was mild with their messaging compared to others I have seen cruising around our area. This type of activity really concerns me and the safety of my Jewish family who live here. So, even though they have their “rights” I wonder how long we would survive if we emblazoned our vehicles and houses with negative verbiage about their “fearless leader “. Scary to think about. Just another viewpoint in this discussion…
Ramone says
Much of what you write is true. Free speech is protected, regardless of its nature. This is your site, and you’re not bound by the first amendment. You don’t have to post my comment (you know that). In the middle of your mostly fact based article, you like to stick little gems in there like, “BLM marches happen to have justice on their side” and “Those Trump goons do not”.
Of course those gems are not fact based. They’re your opinion. Many would completely disagree with these gems of Pierre wisdom. But that’s why this Country is great. You’re entitled to impregnate your article with all levels bias and opinion. Most of the time, you go out of your way to publish both sides. I appreciate that. I think it’s good for us to discuss these things. Sometimes we can even find common ground.
I think the key to social media sites and maybe even your publication have to be careful is when they work together with local, state or federal governments. If you let your private site be censored by a governmental entity, like Facebook allowing the Biden Administration to flag posts they label as disinformation, I think you open yourself up to First Amendment claims. We’ll see.
Fed up in Flagler says
So, what can we do? I feel my rights are being violated. I have a right to visit the beach on weekends without being assaulted by screaming lunatics. Further than that there are 2 nearby restaurants that I have avoided since the legion of loonies started spoiling our beach community. I know that’s not fair to businesses but there is no way I want to either walk by the crazies or have to try to enjoy eating outside hearing them bellow their insanity. Lastly if I have guests, I certainly will not bring them to the beach, these angry narrow minded idiots are embarrassing. Punta Gorda passed a law against obscene signs….So I ask again, what can we do?
Pissed in PC says
Pierre but I beg to differ. Maybe you need to check out some legal precedents as obscenity is not a form of protected speech under the first amendment.
Obscenity is not protected under First Amendment rights to free speech, and violations of federal obscenity laws are criminal offenses. The U.S. courts use a three-pronged test, commonly referred to as the Miller test, to determine if given material is obscene. Obscenity is defined as anything that fits the criteria of the Miller test, which may include, for example, visual depictions, spoken words, or written text.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/obscenity
There are plenty of laws in Florida that haven’t been challenged regarding obscene or profanity laden signs, flags, etc. but according to many municipal codes they are not permitted on public roadways, walkways and can be considered as child abuse.
There’s legal ways to remove the violators as displaying such is a misdemeanor. I would recommend that the city start enforcing the laws as this is a tourist town and it hurts the aesthetic value to those visiting.