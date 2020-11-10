Palm Coast Modifies Veterans Day Event Due to Weather, Scrapping In-Person Central Park Plans

Due to weather, the City of Palm Coast has made some modifications to part of the Veterans Day event scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11.









The event begins with a ceremony hosted by Flagler County at the Flagler Auditorium from 10-11 a.m. This will go on as originally planned and will be livestreamed to the City’s YouTube channel @palmcoastgovtv.

Following Flagler County’s ceremony at the auditorium, veterans and their families will be able to get a barbecue lunch in a drive-thru style event in front of City Hall starting at 11:15 a.m. Maps show the route that directs drivers to travel north on Bulldog Drive, left on Lake Avenue toward City Hall, through the loop in front of the building and exiting on the other side to travel along Park Street.

Buses for the blood drive will still be parked along Park Street for donations. To make an appointment for the blood drive, please visit: donor.oneblood.org.

The portion of the event that was planned for Central Park will now be virtual instead of in-person and a video will be released later in day featuring the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, Mayor’s Remarks, Cake Cutting Ceremony, and Armed Forces Medley footage. The Central Park portion of the event was originally scheduled to take place from 11:11 a.m. (the beginning time commemorating the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, 2018, when the armistice that ended World War I silenced the guns) to 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service late Tuesday afternoon was calling for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on veterans Day, but mainly between 3 and 4 p.m. with rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, and higher amounts during thunderstorms.

Please remember to have a mask/facial covering to use when indoors or where social distancing of six feet apart cannot be maintained, per guidance from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.