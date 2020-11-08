Who’s Afraid of a $15 Minimum Wage?

Putting aside the degrading and entirely predictable post-election impersonation of a diapered Hugo Chavez by our dimly departed acting president, there was a fabulous result among the constitutional amendments Floridians approved on Tuesday. The state will become the eighth to go for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. It will go up to $10 by next September, then by a dollar a year until 2026. Calling it a minimum wage is a misnomer. It’s to be a living wage, a right as overdue as universal health care and freedom from want.

Of course this is Florida, where the state legislature has never known a constitutional amendment it couldn’t eviscerate. Look at what lawmakers did to Amendment 4 two years ago, Jim Crowing felons out of their right to vote all over again. They’ll put the same infernal machinery to work against Amendment 2, starting with the bogus claim that this isn’t the time, not when the economy is struggling. So let’s just bring out the Gradgrinds to tell the poor to stay poor a little longer, as if there was ever a day in recorded history when profitmongers thought there was a right time to raise the minimum wage–as if the connection between a higher minimum wage and employment has ever been more predictive than conjured.

There is a connection. But it’s vague and intractable, driven a good deal more by fake–or let’s say more kindly, opportunistic–economics than facts, as centuries of assumptions show us.

Theorists have found all sorts of ways to keep employers from paying workers fair wages. The British economist David Ricardo more than two centuries ago had an iron law of wages: any wage increase to one worker would cheat another of income. He was wrong. An economy is not a fixed pie, but grows when workers can spend more. The economist Thomas Malthus years later thought raising wages would actually make people poorer, because it would encourage families to make more babies. The more people you had, the less food there was to go around. He was wrong. The more you paid a worker, the fewer babies were had. But for the decades of the Industrial Revolution Ricardo and Malthus gave employers cover to treat their workers like animals.









In 1912 Massachusetts enacted the first minimum wage law in the country. Six years later 11 more states and the District of Columbia had one, at least until the Supreme Court struck them down in 1923. The court said a minimum wage interfered with the freedom of contract, as if workers and employers were on an equal footing. The absence of a minimum wage didn’t stop the country from crashing into a Depression at the end of a decade of inequalities unparalleled until our own day. It wasn’t until 1937 that the court reversed.

Cyclical depressions and inequality were the norm between the Civil War and 1929. Minimum wages and unions, among other victories for labor, ended that, helping to stabilize the economy since and play a role in the great equalizing decades between the end of World War II and 1980, when prosperity rose like never before and inequality fell like never before.

It didn’t last. The turnaround back to 1920s economics–what the first George Bush called voodoo economics in a lucid, pre-Reagan surrender–can be dated roughly to 1981, though even Jimmy Carter had begun to pre-emptively adopt wage-busting and union-busting strategies: the playbook to crush the air traffic controllers’ union, the American labor movement’s Waterloo, was developed by the Carter administration and merely implemented by Reagan, as Rick Perlstein reveals in Reaganland, his new book. The reaction against fair wages got so absurd that even The New York Times editorialized against any minimum wage in January 1987 because it would “price working poor people out of the job market.”

The David Ricardos and Thomas Malthus of old by then had names like Milton Friedman, fill-in-the-blank chamber of commerce presidents and McDonald’s, whose Ray Kroc lobbied Congress and the Nixon administration in 1972 to let him pay his teen workers less than the $1.60 minimum wage even as he shoveled illegal contributions to the crooked president to sweeten the ask. (Contrast that with the In-N-Out Burger chain, which starts its employees at a minimum of $13 an hour and pays its store managers six-figure salaries. Pound for pound, it’s been a more successful company than McDonald’s.)









The new iron law of wages is that if you raise the minimum wage, you lose jobs. It’s not entirely wrong. You lose some jobs, especially on the margins of the economy, jobs that aren’t stable to begin with. But you never hear the other end of it. When you raise the minimum wage, you lift people out of poverty and improve living standards in far greater proportions than you lose jobs. There’s a stronger argument that you add jobs in the not-so long run, because more purchasing power means more economic activity. That was the principle behind Henry Ford’s $5-a-day wage ($130 a day in today’s dollars) that his business colleagues thought madness at the time. (The draconian strings Ford attached to that wage and the sleaze of his anti-Semitism are a different story.)

Forget assumptions. Forget fear-mongering PR releases chambered in baseless claims as outdated as Ricardo’s Whigs. We have lots of studies and numbers to go by. New York City’s $15-an-hour minimum wage was enacted in 2018. It did nothing to dampen employment. Until covid hit, jobs grew. Restaurants thrived. They hired more. They made more money. There’s been no such things as $20 Big Macs. Since 2016, a dozen states or more have enacted laws to raise the wage either to $12 or to $15, and again, until covid, none of it was affecting employment. But the number of people in poverty was falling. Same story across the country.

The biggest wage growth between 2018 and 2019 took place in states with higher minimum wage increases, which was to be expected. But the job market improved equally in those states as it did in states without higher wages, which contradicts the tired howl about higher wages costing jobs.

The Congressional Budget Office’s latest analysis of a national $15-an-hour wage projects that employment might fall by about 1.3 million, initially anyway. But the CBO also projects that 27 million workers would see higher wages, improving their standard of living, and 1.3 million people would certainly be lifted out of poverty. Chambers of commerce only tell you about the imaginary job losses. They don’t tell you the certainty that 20 times more people would benefit than those losing work. It seems to me that in any economic calculation, when the cost-benefit ratio is 20-to-1 in the positive, it’s pretty much case closed.

The voters have it right. They’re not buying the voodoo. But industry lobbyists know they don’t owe voters anything, lawmakers even less so. The rioting and looting of the amendment I’m worried about is from chicken-little businesses and their lackeys in the Legislature. The clucking starts now.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. A version of this piece airs on WNZF Friday.