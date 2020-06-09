As the country is roiled in grief and protest over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, and race is again at the forefront of the national discussion, the graffiti of a Confederate battle flag was discovered sprayed on the side of a wall at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Monday.









A few other less definable graffiti were also discovered. In Flagler County, The flag is the first overt evidence of racism or vandalism in response to the resurgent Black Lives Matter movement. Flagler and its cities have otherwise been the scene of three peaceful and hugely diverse protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter last week, without any security or other types of incidents, and in cooperation with local sheriff’s deputies and the police departments of Bunnell and Flagler Beach. In that sense, the graffiti stands in aberration to the more civil and conciliatory atmosphere of the last days in the county.

The flag, a symbol of the Old South and presumed heritage some, an emblem of racist hate and terror to blacks and most others, has been a flashpoint of conflict over the decades since the civil rights era, when Southern legislatures and local governments raised the flag again in protest against desegregation and associated developments, before a backlash against the flag forced its removal from numerous public places in the 1990s, and again a few years ago.

The killing of Floyd led to a new wave of flag and Confederate monument removals, including in Tampa, Birmingham, Ala., and Richmond, Va.







The flag has reappeared as a marker of defiance in the wake of more recent police and vigilante killings of blacks, its message of intimidation or derision hardly mysterious.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy found the spray-painted flag on a south-side wall of the school gymnasium while conducting a security check Monday. The deputy spoke with an assistant principal, who told him school staff had left campus Friday, for the weekend, around 4 p.m. The assistant principal had been on campus Saturday and not seen anything suspicious. “I checked the school security cameras and was unable to locate any person that committed this vandalism,” the deputy wrote in an incident report. The report doesn’t make clear why, if security cameras were on, no individual or individuals were picked out, and no time for when the spray-painting took place was denoted.

An image the sheriff’s office provided shows a rather carefully rather than hastily drawn flag with a rectangular outline, its cross of stars seemingly knowing enough to include the requisite number of stars, and the red background using the brick wall to accentuate what appears to be a thin coating of reddish spray.

There are no suspects. A sheriff’s spokesperson said late this afternoon that the incident remains under investigation.

While the graffiti stood out for its vandalism and symbolic message, two billboards posted by Kix Country, the Flagler Broadcasting station, have drawn attention along Flagler roads for featuring two Confederate flags in advertising for Confederate Railroad, the Georgia band performing locally in October. The double-flagged logo has triggered numerous protests and led to the cancellation of some of the band’s performances. One of the billboards is on State Road 100, the other is on U.S. 1. The billboards pre-date the George Floyd protests.

They have remain in place–but not for long.







“I did call the billboard company yesterday to take them down just because of the perceptions, which–perception is the reality,” David Ayres, general manager of Flagler Broadcasting, said this evening. “Confederate Railroad the band has been around since the 70s or 80s, there’s nothing racist about them, super guys, but I understand, and don’t want to cause distressed. That’s not the purpose of it, it’s just a fun day, so I called the billboard company yesterday and asked them to pull them down, just because the times we’re in.”

The billboards had been up about two months. They’ll be replaced with Kiks Country billboards without the Confederate Railroad ad. “We’re very sensitive to the times we’re in, and we like everybody. We don’t want to do anything to make anybody uncomfortable,” Ayres said.