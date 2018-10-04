Saint Kavanaugh
Pierre Tristam | October 4, 2018
As I was writing this, the FBI report commissioned to canonize Brett Kavanaugh was senators’ favorite one-handed auto-erotic aid this morning. I didn’t yet know what it would say. Not that it was going to make a difference for 96 percent of senators and 100 percent of Americans. With a Trump courtesan like Lindsey Graham and alumni of the Anita Hill stoning like Chuck Grassley and Orrin Hatch lubricating the Senate Judiciary Committee, it’s been pretty obvious since his nomination that Kavanaugh would get enrobed. It wouldn’t matter if he were a liar, a lout, a lecher, a drunk and a goon. The president is all those things, minus the drunk part, and he got elected to an office substantially more powerful than a supreme court seat.
So we shouldn’t be surprised about his choices. We enabled them. I mean, look at his staff or his cabinet, which has had almost more wife-beaters, racists, fraudsters, felons, traitors and dimwits than even Ronald Reagan’s White House managed, and that one finished the show with 138 administration officials investigated, indicted or convicted, most in history. It would have been foolish to expect Trump to nominate a Louis Brandeis or a Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court. He was going to nominate a man in his image, but with a law degree and the ability to speak in full sentences. He couldn’t clone Clarence Thomas. So Kavanaugh is his man.
It appears Thomas’s title as the meanest, angriest justice of the last three decades is in jeopardy, now that Kavanagh will elevate the angry white male to judicial supremacy while also ensuring that the other kind of supremacy prevails a few decades longer. And let’s not lose sight of the fact that for all the grotesque number of young black men massacred or terrorized by cops, it’s taken a millionaire Yalie to awaken the president’s anguish that rich white men’s libidos matter.
There’s fair opposition to Kavanaugh because of his tawdry character, just as there was with Clarence Thomas. But all things being equal–there’s little difference between these men’s character and the chambers they come from or are joining–my objection to Kavanaugh predates the scandals, at least the boozy and predatory ones.
You may recall that in 1991, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 7-7 on Clarence Thomas before the revelations of Anita Hill. It was Thomas’s lies and philosophy that were a problem. He was a thin-skinned mullah, an extremist ready to return the Warren Court’s progressions to the stone age, meaning back to the pre-New Deal days of William Howard Taft and Charles Evans Hughes. That, and the proof of his last 27 sadistic years, is why he shouldn’t have been confirmed.
Brett Kavanaugh is Clarence Thomas on meth. Besides writing soft porn as a mercenary (his Long Dong Silver was the Starr Report), there’s his role during the George W. Bush administration, starting with helping Bush steal the 2000 election, then becoming part of the legal junta that included John Yoo and David Addington, architects of the war on Americans still euphemized in foxier circles as the “war on terror.” His name was not on the memos glorifying waterboarding, black sites, torture, Guantanamo and extraordinary rendition, but he was in the room, and of course he lied in his 2006 confirmation hearing when asked about his involvement in terrorism matters.
Admittedly it’s not fair to criticize a member of the Bush gang for lying in an administration that immediately signaled that truth-tellers would not be tolerated. So jump to Kavanaugh’s years on the federal bench: Abortion? Against. Obamacare? Against. Unions, workplace safety, anything with the word “regulation” in it? Against. Domestic spying? Hell, yes. Police spying on private citizens? Absolutely. A theocratic reading of the First Amendment? Why not. Brown-skin bans? Play Dixie for him. Presidential powers that would arouse even a dead Louis XIV? Strike up the Battle Hymn of the Republic.
That’s the man our college of cardinals is confirming to the Supreme Court. If you think that’s a “small-government conservative,” you might want to rethink your definitions of those three words. There’s more activism in a besotted Kavanaugh burp than in all the penumbras of William O. Douglas’s opinions. Not that any other man out of Trump’s Federal Society seraglio would be any different. That’s the ultimate lesson of the Kavanaugh follies. Confirmed or not, whoever’s next in line would be no different. Look at Neil Gorsuch. He might be less personally sleazy, more temperamentally amoebic, but judicially? Same shill, different name.
On the U.S. Supreme Court, it’s the 1920s all over again, with triumphalic vengeance.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here or follow him @PierreTristam.
Kavanaugh is entwined in conspiracy theories. He is an embarrassment for his family and for the justice system!!!! I find it hard to believe that people believe that this is a political hit job. Did the Clinton’s even know kavanaugh 36 years ago? He hadn’t even graduated high school. How can they be after him when he was a minor? This is just right wing jackasses trying to fill the supreme Court with mindless trump supporters. If he gets put on the Supreme Court, America will lose the people’s trust!
Cryvanaugh needs to be charged for lying under oath and for witness tampering. Vote blue.
Pierre well written. It didn’t bother me the guy likes drinking beer, but what really bothered me is him lying under oath and attacking the Clinton’s and the Democrat’s. Not to mention his anger he showed the world on national tv.
I consider these pieces the price I have to pay in order to remain up to date on local events, for which I’m grateful. All I can add to that is this is your sand box and you can play with whomever, or write whatever you want.
i believe we all are not being intellectually honest on this issue including this article (despite being articulate). If we REALLY believe the pick for SCOTUS is not political, then lets just look at his judicial record without political bias. Lets not look as his opinions on abortion, immigration, soft money, etc.
However, its obvious to me that all the “jaw jacking” on this appointment is a poor disguise of one’s personal political opinions. Soooooo, if we are being honest that this is really a political fight, lets let politics govern the process. The R(s) can push it through on a simple majority and the D(s) can obstruct, complain and use it to their advantage to fire up their base in the primary. Each of them can deal with the consequences.
Its a shame, we cannot just determine if he is a good lawyer and judge…regardless of our individual political views. I dont pick my doctor, my priest, or my wife based on their political views. Otherwise, I would be alone.
Lets hope this does not deepen the divide among the citizenry.
Wow. So bitter, Pierre. This is not like you. You always have your opinions, but usually you keep a professional journalist’s outlook. This time you didn’t. Disappointing.
So now the FBI is bad, right, Pierre? They were good when they were trying to stop Trump, but not anymore! All your allegations regarding Kavanaugh’s “tawdry” character (more like character assasination) and Clarence Thomas’ “lies” are unfounded, but that matters little to leftists like you. You just spread this shit. Truth doesn’t matter to you. Funny how you never called the Obama administration out like this. Getting your way is all that matters to the fascists on the left. I’m sure Obama is organizing and Soros is funding riots for next week.And judging from how “UNHINGED” ( to use a favorite word of the left’s) you are in this editorial, the good guys are winning and will hopefully slow the downfall of this country over the next 35 years with a majority Supreme Court.
Pierre – thank you for such a wonderful article! I do enjoy reading articles from those who are completely tone-deaf to what is happening in this country. And while I am sure screeds like this get kudos from all of your friends, it achieves the exact opposite of what you desire!
As a conservative I ask that you keep up the good work of demonstrating the mentality of the left! I look forward to your election column on November 7th.
Honestly, you’re better than this. If this set of circumstances threw you into such a fit, imagine if you were left to defend yourself at the same level the Judge has had to do over the past few months.
Clinton received a BJ in the White House, by a woman who was NOT his wife!!! Kavanaugh dry humped a woman at a high school party, allegedly, long before ever being married. I don’t believe it’s right to sleep with porn stars either, if married, but if you’re trying to find a man, or woman, with a perfect track record….well, then good luck. We are all human. I’m waiting to hear from all the women who have ever whored themselves out backstage after a rock concert, with men worth MILLIONS. There was a lot of that going on, and still going on, but they don’t come forward because their is no political agenda when it comes to good ‘ole fashion rock n’ roll. Bill Cosby belongs in jail because he drugged and raped women.
Thank You Mr. Chiumento. For what ever reason, some politicians think it’s a good idea to try divide in order to defeat. I’m old enough to remember the days when they used to work together and actually get something done. Your comment was spot on.
I wouldn’t even hire this man to mow my lawn much less be a judge on the supreme court! Sure…would you hire someone that came for his job interview and whined, complained, cried, shouted you down, was sarcastic, and talked about how much he loved beer? NOT ONE OF YOU WOULD! Yet here we go folks!
WHAT is the GOP hiding? GOP and White house: Hiding thousands of papers never seen, holding the FBI back from a complete background investigation and making sure the fix was in on this nomination. WHY? Ask yourself WHY? What is being hid? Even a total nitwit can see this man is not fit, it is pretty darn plain. His temperament is horrible, he lies over and over again, and has real problems with alcohol and a very suspect relationship with women.. Yet, the GOP is shoving him down the American people’s throats! The BAR association said NO. His own fellow law professors said NO. The majority of the American people have said NO. Yet…the fix is in! You disgust me GOP.
Thanks for stirring some folks up. We need to understand how much a mockery this whole process is, run by either party. Supreme Court justices should not be chosen by a process fraught with political mockery. Missouri had the first method of moving the process away from politics. Even that can be improved on.
Paul