Palm Coast Man, 26, Charged with Making Lewd Selfie Video While Holding 8-Month-Old Daughter

Timothy Wiliams IV, a Daytona Beach transient who shares custody of a Palm Coast toddler, is at the Flagler County jail on a second-degree felony charge of lewd exhibitionism in his daughter’s presence.

According to law enforcement, Williams, 26, uploaded a 12-second video clip of himself nude, holding his daughter and masturbating when she was 8 months old. She is a little older now.

The FBI’s Greg Federico, a supervisory senior resident agent (SSRA), contacted Flagler County Sheriff Joseph O’Barr on May 13 regarding a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) originating from Twitter. The tip “involved concern for a possible live victim in the production of CSAM,” Williams’s arrest report states, using the standard acronym for child sexual abuse material.

The center had sent the FBI one clip showing a nude man pleasuring himself while holding a young child. O’Barr’s investigation found that eight videos had been uploaded to X by a user under the name of @mf_pvy, all eight “confirmed to be CSAM.” Barr reviewed the videos, identifying the man as Williams, who was in a bathroom in front of a vanity mirror, holding his biological daughter with the same arm that held the phone.

There was no doubt what Williams was doing, how he was doing it and why, as he seemed intent on providing as much detail as he could with his selfie video. The child meanwhile “is upright in his arms, fully awake, alert, and in control of her head movements,” the report states.

Detectives, through investigative means, located the child’s biological mother in Palm Coast and learned from her that Williams’s custody days are on Mondays and Tuesdays, and alternating weekends. He lived in a Town Center apartment in Palm Coast with the biological mother in 2022, when it is presumed the videos were shot, matching the age of the girl.

The video, detectives determined, was shot in the apartment’s upstairs bathroom at a time when Williams would stay with the girl by himself while the mother went to work.

Williams was arrested on May 16 and booked at the Flagler County jail on $20,000 bond. The second-degree felony charges carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on conviction.