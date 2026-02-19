Florida Senate Passes Bill Mandating Washington and Lincoln Portraits in Public Schools

The Senate voted 36-2 on Thursday in support of a proposal that directs county school districts to place portraits of Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in every public school.
The measure (SB 420) requires the Department of Education to select the depictions of the presidents and distribute them to school districts and for each school district to adopt rules regarding the display of the portraits.
Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Garden, and Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, opposed the bill.
A similar measure (HB 371) awaits action on the House floor.
The Senate budget proposal includes $200,000 for the “Patriotic Displays” initiative. The House budget plan doesn’t contain any funding.
The portraits would be part of a state “patriotic program” law that already requires the official Florida state motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in school district buildings.
–News Service of Florida
Comments
Atwp says
I suppose having a portrait of an Africa American or another person of color will be unconstitutional. The state is trying not to teach anything about my peoples accomplishments or the white mans demonic actions against my people.
Laurel says
Republican politicians seem to have a need ( more likely a scheme) to involve their ideology in every single aspect of our lives.
Wake up folks! They are coming for our public owned, natural lands to sell to development. They are good at back dooring stuff we would not want them to do.
What Else Is New says
God forbid we’ll see portraits of Ban-the-books, charity fraud DeSantis or orange petty pedophile dictator.
Pierre Tristam says
I don’t know what took Florida so long to require that the portrait of a slaveholder hang next to the one who had to emancipate them, after finally deciding against deporting them back to Africa.
DOGE That says
just goes to show how much of a waste DOGE was, targeting wasteful spending only in Blue controlled areas, then MAGA wasting so much with all of the scrubbing to remove certain words and names from official records, text books, maps, atlases, crosswalks along with reprinting all of those items with the replacements words and then mandating purchasing and installing certain portraits, slogans and renaming streets with all of the signage changes adds up to a huge waste of taxpayers money.