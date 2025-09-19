At Charlie Kirk Vigil on Courthouse Steps, Calls for Unity and Healing ‘Deep Divide in Our Country’

Well over a thousand people gathered in Bunnell on Wednesday to attend a candlelight vigil for the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The event was held outside the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center, with attendance high enough that sheriff’s deputies had to direct traffic in and out.

The vigil was organized primarily by Ron Long, the secretary of the Flagler Republican Executive Committee. Along with the Flagler GOP leadership, he planned out the hour-long gathering which reflected on the legacy and impact of Charlie Kirk. According to Flagler REC Chair Perry Mitrano, ex-County Commissioner Joe Mullins donated some 200 electronic flameless candles to be used for the vigil.

“The Flagler GOP was honored to help bring this event together in memory of a man struck down simply for trying to expand the lanes of dialogue,” Long said in a statement Thursday. “Out of this tragedy, a movement has grown, and we were grateful to play a part in supporting it. This vigil was made possible by so many: our dedicated elected officials, our sheriff, the Bunnell Police Department, and emergency services; all working together to ensure a safe, family-friendly event where everyone felt welcome. Thank you to all who made it possible.”

Kirk was murdered on Wednesday, September 10th while holding a Q&A at Utah Valley University. The suspected gunman, Tyler James Robinson, is in custody. The incident sparked widespread condemnation, as well as discourse over Kirk’s political career. Flagler, being a predominantly conservative county politically, was one of many which organized in his honor. The vigil drew no counter-protests.

At only 31 years old when he died, Kirk was among the influential voices in American conservative politics. His organization, Turning Point USA, has been instrumental in activating the youth vote for Republican candidates in recent elections. Kirk was also a close ally of President Donald Trump.

“In times of tragedy, it’s essential for us to come together, offer support for one another like we’re all doing right now and reflect on the values that Charlie championed: unity, hope, resilience,” said Flagler GOP Chairman Perry Mitrano during his remarks on Wednesday.

The evening’s speakers included a slew of elected officials: Florida Senator Tom Leek, Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly, Flagler County Commissioner Leann Pennington, and Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris plus City Council members Charles Gambaro and Theresa Carli Pontieri. They were joined by Flagler Trump Club Chairman Michael McElroy and Republican Club President Regan Hansen.

Also speaking were two local pastors: Rod Palmer of Coastal Family Church, and Larry Hobbs of Flagler County Baptist Church. Flagler REC Chaplain Roland Clee delivered an invocation. A performance of the Star-Spangled Banner was given by Madison Berkowitz.

As with most political gatherings in Flagler County – even on contentious topics or in times of strife – the gathering Wednesday proceeded peacefully and without conflict. That was certainly thanks in part to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Bunnell Police Department, who had abundant personnel on the ground and on nearby rooftops.

“Evil has struck America,” Sheriff Staly said during his remarks. “And unfortunately, evil still exists in our country today. But even in times of darkness, a light of compassion, community, and faith can bring us hope. As we remember and pray for Charlie and the Kirk family, let us also pray for America and for everyone involved in this investigation. They need our strength. Let us pray that God heals America, heals our wounds and grief, and the deep divide in our country.”

