Universal Is reopening Stardust Racers at Epic Universe

Despite potential litigation and an ongoing probe, Universal Orlando is reopening Stardust Racers after a man’s death last month.

The roller coaster at the new Epic Universe theme park could welcome guests back as early as Saturday afternoon, Universal Orlando President Karen Irwin wrote in a new memo to employees.

Stardust Racers had been closed since Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died Sept. 17.

Rodriguez Zavala died from multiple blunt force trauma after his family’s lawyers said he hit his head repeatedly on the metal bar of the ride. They called his injuries extensive although the full autopsy has not been released.

Records from the medical examiner’s office are being withheld pending an Orange County Sheriff’s active criminal investigation, the office said Friday.

Lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing the family but hasn’t filed a lawsuit yet, criticized Universal’s decision to reopen the ride.

“Stardust Racers is evidence in an active death investigation. Reopening the ride before our experts can examine every component is unadulterated spoliation of evidence, a grave risk to public safety, and puts profit over people’s lives,” Crump said in a statement late Friday. “We are demanding that Universal pause the reopening, preserve all evidence, and allow our experts to inspect it. If they refuse, we will address Universal’s callous actions in court.”

Irwin previously disclosed an internal investigation showed Stardust Racers was running properly after Rodriguez Zavala rode it and the employees followed protocols.

“Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results,” Irwin said in her new memo announcing the ride’s return. “ In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third-party roller coaster engineering expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings.”

Rodriguez Zavala, 32, used a wheelchair because of a spinal cord disorder he had since birth.

Universal employees helped him get into the coaster which begged the question, if the coaster was not safe for people with disabilities, then why would Universal help him get on it? Crump said previously.

Irwin announced other changes for the ride, including new signs.

“To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides,” Irwin wrote without going into further details on what the ride warnings will now say or what the procedures will be.

WKMG News 6 reported Universal has added a disclaimer into the Epic Universe safety guide that guests should not board Stardust Racers if they have ‘weakened bones or muscles,’ if they have ”the inability to independently maintain an upright position,” or if they have ‘any other conditions which may be aggravated’ by the ride.

Crump has alleged Universal missed the warning flags that something was wrong with Stardust Racers. If the equipment or the ride did not malfunction, he and his team of lawyers has questioned the ride’s design and whether the restraints were sufficient.

They also pointed to two people hospitalized and a woman who filed a lawsuit after they all rode Stardust Racers.

Crump plans to hold a press conference Monday.

