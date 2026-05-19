Flagler Middle Schoolers Prep for International Stage in Underwater Robotics

For the past three years, Flagler Schools have made international waves in the world of underwater robotics. This spring, three middle school teams from Flagler County have stormed the medal stands of SeaPerch competitions in the Sunshine State. And in two weeks, SeaPerch Advisor Tracy Jones will take three teams of engineers to the International SeaPerch Competition.

Standouts from Buddy Taylor Middle School and Indian Trails Middle School qualified for the global event to be hosted at the University of Maryland on May 30 and 31 where they will compete against the best teams in the world.

Thanks to first and second place finishes at regional SeaPerch competitions earlier this semester, Team Great Whites, Team The Ammonites, and The Oranges will all represent Flagler Schools in hopes of bringing home a world championship.

Team Great Whites consists of Buddy Taylor Middle School eighth-graders Ashton Barnes, Levente Beregszaszi, Alexander Dattolico, and Robert Peters. Team The Ammonites consists of Buddy Taylor Middle School eighth-graders Nathan Cabrera Delombard, Noah Johnson, and Lucas Strunk. And, The Oranges consists of Buddy Taylor Middle School eighth-grader Alexander Mangal and Indian Trails Middle School eighth-grader Zachary Zelic.

Teams invited to the international competition are considered to be among the Top 5% in the world. These Flagler Schools aspiring aquatic engineers practice regularly at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center.

“What started as a way to teach engineering skills has become a successful program that helps set the standard among our peers,” Jones said. SeaPerch is a program designed to teach students how to construct Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) to work underwater. SeaPerch introduces students to basic engineering, design and science concepts involving robotics. As a fun, hands-on project, SeaPerch engages students and fosters key 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity.