UCF Meets ‘Preeminent State Research University’ Starndard

The University of Central Florida announced Monday it has met standards to be designated as a “preeminent state research university,” which, in part, would lead to increased funding and recognition. “At a university of nearly 70,000 students, this accomplishment is truly remarkable and unprecedented at our scale,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said in a prepared statement.

“Like every milestone before, it enables us to do even more to transform lives at scale, propel innovation and fuel Florida’s workforce.” The announcement said that one of the standards to qualify for the state designation is a 60 percent four-year graduation rate. This summer, UCF reached a four-year graduation rate of 63.8 percent, the Orlando-based university said.

UCF needs to complete steps such as receiving verification from the state university system’s Board of Governors that it has met 12 criteria. The university expects to receive the preeminent designation in June. The University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida and Florida International University have received the designation.

