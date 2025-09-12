Flagler County Hires Tywan Arrington as Economic Development Manager, Replacing Dolores Key

Flagler County has hired Tywan Arrington to serve as the county’s new economic development manager. Arrington brings years of experience in the sector with a focus on economic and international development, research development, urban planning and rural development.

Arrington joins Flagler County from his role as Director of Business Development with Team Volusia Economic Development Corporation, where he led the office in becoming an Accredited Economic Development Corporation. During Arrington’s tenure in Volusia County he collaborated with state, local officials, and community partners to recruit an array of companies to central Florida. Mr. Arrington also currently serves on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mr. Arrington to Flagler County,” said Tourism Development Director Amy Lukasik. “He has been instrumental in his previous position in Volusia County and we look forward to seeing him bring that same success to Flagler.”

Arrington earned his master’s degree in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi and is currently pursuing the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) designation offered by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Arrington earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Alcorn State University in 2001. Arrington follows Dolores Key, who is retiring after five years of serving as economic development manager.