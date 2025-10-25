Palm Coast Council’s Ty Miller Appointed to Transportation Planning Board’s Executive Committee

Following a nomination by Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur, Palm Coast Council Member Ty Miller was appointed by unanimous vote of the Volusia-Flagler Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) board to serve on the TPO’s Executive Committee. In addition to this leadership role, Miller also serves as a TPO Board Member, with Vice Mayor Theresa Pontieri serving as an alternate on the Board.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to represent the City of Palm Coast on the Volusia-Flagler Transportation Planning Organization,” said Council Member Miller. “I’m passionate about building a transportation network that’s not only efficient and safe, but also forward-thinking. Working together across communities is how we can create lasting improvements that move our region toward a stronger, smarter future.”

The Palm Coast City Council’s representative had originally been Mayor Mile Norris, who last November insisted on filling that role. Norris subsequently abandoned all but one of his committee assignments, among many other duties, requiring other council members to fill in for him in addition to their other assignments. (The exception for Norris is a joint government panel that meets very irregularly.)

“I am very pleased that my fellow executive board members accepted my nomination and voted to appoint him to the executive board,” Belhumeur said. “He will be an excellent representative for our area.” Flagler County Chair Andy Dance is also a voting member of the PTO.

The Volusia-Flagler TPO is the official body responsible for overseeing urban transportation planning and programming within the designated Metropolitan Planning Area (MPA). The TPO serves all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County, including Beverly Beach, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, and Bunnell.

Current Volusia-Flagler TPO priority projects for Palm Coast include:

The six-laning of State Road 100

Whiteview Parkway Corridor Safety Improvements (In Progress)

Old Kings Road Widening, Phases 2 and 3

Matanzas Woods Parkway Widening

Belle Terre Parkway Corridor Improvements

Graham Swamp Trail, Phase 2

The TPO Board is comprised of elected officials from local governments who work collaboratively to enhance the safety, efficiency, and connectivity of the region’s transportation system. Their work addresses all modes of transportation, including roadways, bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and services for the transportation disadvantaged.

The Executive Committee of the TPO Board is responsible for setting meeting agendas and has limited budget authority within the adopted Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP). The committee may also authorize contracts and budgetary actions as approved in the UPWP or adopted budget.

For more information on the Volusia-Flagler TPO, visit www.r2ctpo.org.

The full TPO meets the fourth Wednesday of the month, the executive committee meets the first Wednesday of the month, at Cornerstone Building 1540 Cornerstone Boulevard Suite 240 Daytona Beach. All meetings are open to the public.